Why The Big Bang Theory Features More DC Comics References Than Marvel
Regardless of how you feel about "The Big Bang Theory," it's hard to deny it's one of the significant pieces of media that helped normalize nerd culture, even if it's more than a little broad in its depiction of this particular demographic. Packed with a variety of nerdy pop culture references to sci-fi movies and TV, comic books, and more, the show catered to nerds while also opening up their world to general audiences who aren't quite so well-versed in the worlds of "Star Trek" (which includes many famous cameos), "Battlestar Galactica," "The Lord of the Rings," and the superheroes of Marvel Comics and DC Comics.
However, as viewers became more familiar with the characters of Marvel and DC, it became clear that, despite the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "The Big Bang Theory" often made many more references to DC Comics properties over Marvel. Sure, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his fellow geeks would often discuss both Marvel and DC Comics characters, but when it came to featuring actual comic books, wearing comic book t-shirts, or dressing up as any staple superheroes, Marvel was often left out in the wind while DC Comics characters took the spotlight. One look around The Comic Center of Pasadena in the show will solidify that, though you will spot an occasional "Hellboy" comic lying around too.
At a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was at a high point of popularity, why did DC Comics get such prominent placement throughout all 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory" and its hardcore nerdity? There's actually a practical and business-oriented explanation for that very fact, and funnily enough, it's something that genuine nerds probably already knew.
The Big Bang Theory is a Warner Bros. show
For its entire series run, "The Big Bang Theory" may have aired on CBS — a network which is owned by Paramount Global, which also owns Paramount Pictures — but the show itself is distributed by Warner Bros. Television., which falls under the Warner Bros. Discovery corporation and also happens to own DC Entertainment, the parent company of DC Comics.
Therefore, thanks to the magic of corporate synergy, "The Big Bang Theory" features much more DC Comics iconography, t-shirts, comics, etc. simply because Warner Bros. Discovery owns both the show and the comic book company, and its pushing its own properties in front of the eyes of the millions who watch the series. It's the same reason that you see prominent "Harry Potter" and "Lord of the Rings" references too, because both of those properties also fall under the Warner Bros. umbrella.
Want one of the shirts that Sheldon is wearing? You can probably get it from the DC Comics section of a Warner Bros. merchandise shop. In fact, DC Comics even released a Power Girl comic that featured an appearance by "The Big Bang Theory" character Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). There's also a McFarlane Toys action figure of Sheldon Cooper dressed up like The Flash, inspired by one of the show's signature episodes. Likewise, McFarlane Toys just so happens to be one of the primary makers of DC Comics action figures.
Basically, if you love "The Big Bang Theory" and you love DC Comics, then you better love giving your money to Warner Bros. Discovery, where it will be totally wasted by CEO David Zaslav, who was once called the "most hated man in Hollywood." He's the reason that you didn't get to see that "Batgirl" movie that would have brought back Michael Keaton's Batman along with "The Flash." Honestly, it's a shame "The Big Bang Theory" is owned by Warner Bros., because if it called any other company its home, we might have gotten to hear Sheldon and his friends lamenting the movie's cancellation and possibly poking fun at WB's joke of a CEO.