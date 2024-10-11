The Big Bang Theory Cast Met A DC Comics Hero In A Wild Crossover, But It Didn't Go Well
As an aerospace engineer with aspirations of becoming an astronaut (a dream he eventually realizes), Simon Helberg's Howard Wolowitz is the resident cad of "The Big Bang Theory." He's totally harmless, but he still deserves the myriad comeuppances he receives when he badly overrates his smooth-talking skills. Whether you were relieved or disappointed when Howard finally established a love connection with Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) depends on how much you could stomach his clumsily boorish antics prior to settling down. The unexpected death of his lovingly overbearing mother, Debbie (Carol Ann Susi), softened most viewers' opinion of Howard, but there were times in later seasons where she was missed –- ditto Howard's romantic misadventures.
For those who couldn't get enough of the single-and-too-eager-to-mingle Howard getting humiliated by women who were either out of his league or fresh out of patience for his antics, DC Comics fans they got a bonus bit of bumbling in the pages of a beloved character's October 2009 issue.
The close of 2009 was a memorable stretch for geeks, what with the approaching release of James Cameron's "Avatar." Perhaps sensing the excitement of the fandom at large, Justin Gray and Jimmy Palmiotti teamed up with "The Big Bang Theory" to bring Howard Wolowitz into the world of Power Girl.
Howard strikes out with Power Girl
In Power Girl Vol 2 Issue #4, titled "Girls Night Out," our hero, Kara Zor-L, and her buddy Atlee (aka Terra) are simply hoping to enjoy an evening at the movies. However, their chill time is rudely interrupted when Howard and his pals roll up on Kara. Howard, with his customary absence of suavity, blurts out, "Hey, baby girl. Is anyone sitting with you? You need a date?"
Kara predictably takes issue with Howard calling her "baby girl." After busting out "chicks" to bolster his futile cause, Kara stands up and, towering over Howard, informs him that she's "way too much woman" for him. Then she lowers the big boom.
"Here's some free advice to help you with the ladies," she adds. "Be respectful, polite and always act like gentlemen. Now go sit down and be quiet for the rest of the show."
Alas, Kara and Atlee's evening ends up being far less relaxing than they'd hoped. After the movie, they wind up having to tangle with Zoraida the Elf Queen. We've all been there. As for Howard, he never brought up this encounter on "The Big Bang Theory" itself (perhaps he would've, had Kevin Sussman been cast in the role). I wonder why?