The Big Bang Theory Cast Met A DC Comics Hero In A Wild Crossover, But It Didn't Go Well

As an aerospace engineer with aspirations of becoming an astronaut (a dream he eventually realizes), Simon Helberg's Howard Wolowitz is the resident cad of "The Big Bang Theory." He's totally harmless, but he still deserves the myriad comeuppances he receives when he badly overrates his smooth-talking skills. Whether you were relieved or disappointed when Howard finally established a love connection with Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) depends on how much you could stomach his clumsily boorish antics prior to settling down. The unexpected death of his lovingly overbearing mother, Debbie (Carol Ann Susi), softened most viewers' opinion of Howard, but there were times in later seasons where she was missed –- ditto Howard's romantic misadventures.

For those who couldn't get enough of the single-and-too-eager-to-mingle Howard getting humiliated by women who were either out of his league or fresh out of patience for his antics, DC Comics fans they got a bonus bit of bumbling in the pages of a beloved character's October 2009 issue.

The close of 2009 was a memorable stretch for geeks, what with the approaching release of James Cameron's "Avatar." Perhaps sensing the excitement of the fandom at large, Justin Gray and Jimmy Palmiotti teamed up with "The Big Bang Theory" to bring Howard Wolowitz into the world of Power Girl.