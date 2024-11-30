The Big Bang Theory Scene That Aged So Badly It Was Pulled From Syndication

"The Big Bang Theory" aired its first episode back in 2007, so it's safe to assume that some of the jokes haven't aged that well. Apparently, one scene aged so badly that it's not even included in syndication anymore, according to Jessica Radloff's 2022 oral history "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series."

You can still see this scene — where Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) try to make a "deposit" at a high-IQ sperm bank — in the pilot's original cut on Max, but the whole thing has been pulled from syndication, and creator Chuck Lorre said he really doesn't like the whole thing in retrospect. "The scene was so wrong," Lorre said in the book. "In my mind, the show truly began with those awkward hellos between Penny [Kaley Cuoco], Sheldon, and Leonard when she's unpacking boxes in her apartment.

Parsons, who starred as Sheldon for twelve seasons before deciding to leave the series, didn't have a huge problem with the scene in the moment ... but understands Lorre's decision. "At the time, the sperm bank scene didn't bother me," he said. "It was just another scene that had to be done. Looking back, it was out of place, but there was no way for the producers to know, and that's where it wasn't a mistake. One of the glories about television is if you're able to do the same show for a while, the characters develop. But when you're making a pilot with a majority of people you've never met with people who are writing this, there's nothing wrong with the scene. Nobody knew who Sheldon was yet, so the live audience accepted it for what it was. But it is confusing information now, and I get why Chuck took it out in syndication, because the episode is much stronger and more special without it."