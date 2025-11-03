10 TV Shows Like Smiling Friends You Need To Watch Next

"Smiling Friends" often manages to pack more jokes into a single 11-minute episode than some feature-length comedies. That's due to its delightfully offbeat sensibilities and unique blending of different animation styles, firmly establishing itself as one of the best Adult Swim shows ever. You never know who Pim (Michael Cusack) and Charlie (Zach Hadel) will meet next, and that includes some recognizable voices, as the show regularly gives independent animators like Joel Haver and David Firth, as well as YouTubers like Doug Walker, the chance to shine.

Few TV shows have understood the idea of internet humor so well, and that's because the two creators (the aforementioned Cusack and Hadel) came from YouTube themselves. It's not just "lulz so random" humor that other shows have tried and failed to achieve since YouTube rose to cultural prominence. And while there's a darkness to the show's humor, it's surprisingly uplifting, as each episode usually ends with Pim and Charlie succeeding in improving someone's life, whether they're an awkward shrimp or a discarded video game character.

With less than 10 episodes in each season, you may find yourself wishing there was more "Smiling Friends" around to keep you laughing and forgetting the horrors of the world. But never fear; there are other shows like "Smiling Friends," whether you're in the mood for absurdist jokes or shifting animation techniques that are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.