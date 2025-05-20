15 Best Adventure Time Episodes, Ranked

"What? Space birth..."

"Adventure Time" can be decidedly silly and self-indulgent in one episode, devoted to an overarching narrative in the next, and delve into a deeply relatable topic in the one after that. But what truly sets it apart from other animated series that strive to be as free-flowing and versatile are the rare moments when the show chooses to be openly and almost aimlessly philosophical.

"Astral Plane" is one of these magic episodes, where all of Ooo seems to take a breath to allow Finn to float around and just think about life n' stuff. When a comet flies over his camping getaway with Jake, Finn gains the temporary ability to astral project and thus spends the majority of the episode thereafter drifting through the private lives of his closest friends and bitterest enemies.

There are somewhat expected moments of sudden empathy, as well as instances of danger that Finn is helpless to stop. But what carries him through each experience (aside from the wind, of course) is a somber reflection on life, growing up, and having faith in something bigger than yourself. Watching it back in 2015, you had the feeling "Adventure Time" was stretching itself toward something intangible yet important. Revisiting this episode now, it's hard not to feel the compulsory pangs of nostalgia exacerbated by an episode that's as timeless as it is introspective.

