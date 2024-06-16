Cartoon Network's Adventure Time Has A Musical Connection To Love Actually

One of the coolest characters in all of "Adventure Time" is Marceline the Vampire Queen, a laid-back, guitar-strumming goth chick who drinks the color red and ends up having a lovely romance with the high-strung Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch) in the spin-offs that happened after the series' initial Cartoon Network cancellation. She's rather musical, playing all sorts of songs on her guitar and singing along, and fans who listen closely might recognize her lovely voice as that of Olivia Olson, the actor who played Joanna in "Love Actually." For those who haven't watched it in awhile, she's the one who sings that boppy cover of "All I Want For Christmas is You" in what is probably the sweetest of the short stories in the film, following the young romance between Joanna and a little boy named Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster).

Each of the stories in "Love Actually" follows a star-crossed couple of some sort as they find love around the holiday season. In Sam's story, he's grieving the loss of his mother (also weirdly named Joanna) while his stepdad (Liam Neeson) tries to help him cope. He becomes fixated on the idea of telling his classmate Joanna about his crush on her before she returns to the United States, and in the end confesses to her in an airport terminal. It's super cute, even if the mom name thing is a tiny bit Freudian.