Kumail Nanjiani Isn't Returning To Adventure Time For The Crappiest Reason

There is an intricate balance when it comes to animated performances, with animators and voice actors working together to create memorable characters. Remove one of the two elements, and you get a completely different character. Look at Mark Hamill as Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series," Dante Basco as Zuko in "Avatar: The Last Airbender," or Robin Williams as Genie in "Aladdin": These characters work because of the team of animators infusing the characters with life, and because of the unique personality the actors bring to the roles (even if Williams' casting ended up causing a whole lot of problems).

This is to say that fans of "Adventure Time" were disappointed when the spin-off show "Fionna and Cake" released late last month with most of the cast returning to their roles, except one.

Kumail Nanjiani, who voiced a Wish Master named Prismo in "Adventure Time," did not return to voice the character, and was recast instead. On Twitter, Nanjiani shared his enthusiasm for the role and his disappointment over not returning to it.

"I would have loved to have voiced Prismo again. He's one of my absolute favorite characters I've ever had the honor of playing. He is very close to my heart," tweeted Nanjiani. "Unfortunately they never asked me to come back and voice him again. I would have done it for free."

Showrunner Adam Muto replied to the actor in a now-deleted tweet (via Instagram) clarifying that they did reach out to the actor and offered him the role, several times. "Hey, we would have loved to have you back. We were told by casting that several offers went out to your reps," Muto replied. "We said we could be flexible in scheduling but received a respectful pass. Sorry it didn't work out."