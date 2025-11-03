The One Major Difference Between Working For Marvel And DC, According To Frank Grillo

Frank Grillo is one of a handful of actors who can claim to have been part of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and James Gunn's fledgling DC Universe. The actor now portrays Rick Flag Sr. in the latter, having previously played Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in the MCU. Much like Gunn himself, then, he's uniquely placed to provide some insight into the differences between these massive franchises, and it seems he has an understandable preference for Gunn's rule about shooting with a finished script.

Speaking on the "Phase Hero" podcast, Grillo was asked how Gunn's directing style differs from that of the Russo brothers, who directed him in two "Captain America" movies. After praising both Gunn and the Russos as "brilliant," the actor went on to say that they do have "very different styles." Specifically, Grillo claimed that the Russos "are more comfortable with directing on scripts that are not totally complete." The actor went on to clarify that such a thing "is not uncommon," but he also confirmed that when it came to Gunn, "everything was done, all those scripts were done in advance, and you don't really need to fudge with it at all, he's really got a clear concept." Clearly, then, the DC Studios co-head, who's now directed Grillo in "Superman" and "Peacemaker" season 2, is sticking to his promise of only shooting projects with finished scripts.

Back in June 2025, the director expressed his opinion that Hollywood has suffered from movies being shot with unfinished scripts. As he told Rolling Stone, "I do believe that the reason why the movie industry is dying [...] is because people are making movies without a finished screenplay." That certainly seemed like a thinly-veiled shot at Marvel Studios, and Grillo's comments only add to that perspective.