The Canceled Western Series That Could Have Been Better Than Yellowstone's 1923 Spin-Off

The hugely popular "Yellowstone" and its spin-offs have resulted in a resurgence of interest in the Western genre. Had 2017's "Damnation" debuted amidst that resurgence, however, it might've been far more successful than it ultimately was. What's more, the 1930s-set series had the potential to surpass the Harrison Ford-led "Yellowstone" offshoot "1923," which often seemed more concerned with setting up future "Yellowstone"-verse events, rather than telling a self-contained story.

Created by Tony Tost, who more recently became the showrunner for season 2 of Peacock's "Poker Face," "Damnation" aired on USA Network in the United States and was made available on Netflix in other countries. The Western period drama is set in 1931 during the early years of the Great Depression and is partly based on the real-world Farmers' Holiday Association campaign for a farm strike. It stars Killian Scott as Seth Davenport, a man posing as a preacher who secretly has plans to foment an uprising in Holden County, Iowa. Davenport isn't a fan of the industrialists encroaching on the area, nor is he all that fond of the corrupt businessmen that have taken advantage of the townspeople, and he's determined to fight back.

The show opens on a local farmer strike orchestrated by Davenport. Things quickly get out of hand, however, when his partner Sam Riley (Rohan Mead) is killed by Creeley Turner (Logan Marshall-Green), an ex-con who's been tasked with stopping the strikes by the Pinkerton Detective Agency. He also happens to be Davenport's older brother, but none of the locals are aware of their relationship. Throughout the show, the estranged brothers essentially act as avatars for two diametrically opposed forces: big business interests and collective action by everyday people. Unfortunately, that story was limited to one season, as the series was swiftly canceled.