Bruce Dern Played A Surprising Number Of Characters On Gunsmoke

The great Bruce Dern will always be a legend of the Western genre simply for being the man who killed John Wayne. Dern's cattle rustler Asa Watts shot Wayne's rancher Will Andersen in an infamous scene from 1972's "The Cowboys," prompting Wayne to issue a warning to his co-star ahead of filming. But even before this unforgettable moment, Dern had earned his Western stripes in a series of oaters across the big and small screen. That includes several appearances on "Gunsmoke," which saw the actor portray a number of different characters. All of them were villains or otherwise nefarious, with Dern portraying everything from murderous fathers to gunslingers and even the son of a wild, kidnapping matriarch.

The 1950s and '60s were a golden era for small-screen Westerns, and "Gunsmoke" remains one of the most beloved and influential of the lot. While Clint Eastwood was busy becoming a star on CBS' "Rawhide" (though it took some trickery to turn the young actor into a cowboy), the network had already ensnared young Western fans with "Gunsmoke." An adaptation of the radio show of the same name, the series went on to become the longest-running TV Western of all time and was even the longest-running live-action TV series in general until it was bested by "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2019.

It wasn't until "Gunsmoke" was more than halfway through its 20-season run, however, that Dern would show up to make life difficult for James Arness' U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon. Making his debut in season 11, Dern ultimately reappeared on the show three separate times to play three additional characters across the 11th, 12th, and 14th seasons.