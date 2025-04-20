Bette Davis Apparently Thought Her Gunsmoke Cameo Was Beneath Her

In the "Gunsmoke" episode "The Jailer" (October 1, 1966), Miss Kitty (Amanda Blake) and Matt Dillon (James Arness) are kidnapped by a bitter old woman in a black dress. Her name is Etta Stone, and she was played by the legendary Bette Davis (who was credited as "Miss Bette Davis"). Etta aims to hang Matt, as he killed her husband — a criminal — several years before. The old woman feels as if Matt himself committed a crime with his murder, however, and needed to face her own frontier justice. The episode also starred "Gunsmoke" regular-guest Bruce Dern (star of "Nebraska") as Etta Stone's son.

Working with a star of Davis' stature was, according to the trivia section on IMDb, intimidating for the "Gunsmoke" cast. Even though the show had been a hit for 12 seasons by the time "The Jailer" aired, there were still levels of fame that Arness and especially Blake weren't used to dealing with. During filming, though, the edge was taken off by Davis' own professionalism. She arrived on set with her lines memorized and her character defined. She treated each one of her scene partners as an equal, never once mentioning her legacy or her fame. It helped get the episode made on schedule and left everyone at ease. What a class act. Arness even recalled that Davis "went out of her way" to work with Blake.

Back in 2013, Bruce Dern was interviewed by CBS News about his time on "Gunsmoke," and he recalled "The Jailer" with clarity. He also recalled a great deal of trepidation from Davis, who was initially reluctant to appear on television. It seems that Davis was at a low point in her career and was having trouble finding roles. This, despite having won several Oscars.