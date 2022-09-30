Dead For A Dollar Director Walter Hill Shares His Affinity For Westerns [Exclusive Interview]

When you're making a western, what's your relationship with nostalgia?

Well, I felt when I finished shooting, and then got it in shape editorially, I thought this is very reminiscent of the kind of filmmaking Budd Boetticher did in the late '50s, early '60s. He made low budget films on a tight schedule, which we certainly did, we shot it in 25 working days and we had a limited budget. But it had strong ethical concerns about what the codes of life are, and when do we cross the line? And not in the obvious sense of, no, we're not supposed to kill each other and all that kind of thing, but in much more nuanced attitudes than the characters exhibit, hopefully. That's really for you to say, Jack.

They're almost bound to their codes and can't deviate, like Willem Dafoe's character.

Well, I wanted a worthy adversary for antagonist to Max's protagonist, but I wanted him to be complicated in that he's just not a villain. He's got a sense of irony and sense of self. He's very clever, both with words and in many cases, behavior. And at the same time, there's a self-destructive path that he's on.

As a big fan of "Streets of Fire," it's fun seeing you and Willem Dafoe reunite after all these years.

Well, thank you. Yeah, Willem and I hit it off very well on that film. He and I remained friends over the years. We wanted to work together for years, time and circumstance didn't let it work out, but we finally got a chance again and he just gives such a good performance, I think. He doesn't hit a wrong note in it. I was very struck by the level of the acting, both Christoph and Rachel, and as we were just talking about Will, had very high notes, and the rest of the cast came through, I think, notably too.

You've said before, "Being a director is trying to recreate, within yourself, the emotions you had watching a film when you were very young." What emotions do you want to recreate when you make a western?

Very complicated emotions. I think the first Westerns that I saw, that my brother and I saw, we used to go to the films together, usually the very Wild Bill Elliott, Johnny Mack Brown, and that kind of thing. I know when I was, I don't know what, probably 11 years old, 12 years old, I was just not sideways by shame by how good it was. It was in another world beyond the kind of Westerns I usually had been exposed to, although I had seen "Stagecoach." They used to rerelease successful movies back when I was young. So I saw "Stagecoach" and several other [John] Ford Westerns when I was young.

I saw "The Searchers” when it came out. My grandmother, bless her heart, I think I was about 13, and she took my brother and I and my cousins.. We were down in Long Beach, and we all got on the red car and went up to Los Angeles, and we had a lunch at the famous old cafeteria, I can't think of the name of it now, and then we went and saw "The Searchers" and went back, got on the red car, and went home.

I was exposed to both terrific Westerns and pedestrian Westerns from a very early age. The truth is, all this talking about whether I'm identified, I think, by my new movies as Western, but people identify me as neo-noir about as much as they do Westerns, which is kind of fair. But truth is, I liked almost every kind of movie when I was a kid. The only kind of movies I really didn't like were kid movies, but I very much liked musicals and comedies, of course. Who doesn't?

But the other thing I guess I wanted to say was, so often in terms of storytelling, the B Westerns would start, well some of them, with a mysterious stranger coming to town, obviously on a mission that we didn't know or understand ,but that had great personal import to him and then action would follow. The thing that struck me about all that was the more that you got to know the character and why he was there and what he was up to and all that, the less interesting he got. The character was at his most interesting when he was most mysterious, in purpose. Again, I love to use the phrase that applies to Westerns, the elegant simplicity of presentation that can mask all kinds of complicated, moral, ethical attitudes within the text.

Maybe you've heard me say this before, the people say, "Well, must be fun out there in the Westerns, the horses and the big hats and Wranglers and crew, and of course, the cast." It is fun, but in the storytelling, it's not so much even the history of the west. You're kind of walking around in the Old Testament. Westerns tend to be Old Testament stories. And that is to say there are moral tales that don't usually have modern psychological overtones. But the other truth is, anything you say about films, there's contradictory. Anthony Mann's movies are filled with psychological nuance. But as I say, there's always what everyone says about Hollywood, there's something else that's a contradiction that's true.