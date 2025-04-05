The Emmy-Winning Episode Of Gunsmoke That Guest-Starred A Pre-Happy Days Ron Howard

If there are a select number of pillars upholding the Hollywood complex as we know it, Ron Howard is no doubt one of them. He's been an prominent actor, director and producer for over the past six decades and clearly shows no signs of stopping, with his latest film "Eden" set for release next month. Howard's presence as an industry fixture is so prolific each stage of his career is a story unto itself. Long before he became an Academy Award-winning filmmaker ("A Beautiful Mind") or one of the co-founders of Image Entertainment, Howard made a considerable name for himself in the world of television.

In the same vein as Jodie Foster, Howard was thrust into the industry at such a young age and built his legacy on its foundation. Although "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Happy Days" are considered the two landmarks of his television career, you would likely find a bright-face Howard making a guest appearance on just about any popular show of the '60s and '70s. A few notable examples would be programs like "The Twilight Zone," "Route 66," "The Fugitive," "The F.B.I.," "Lassie" and a defining episode of "M*A*S*H," among countless others.

Howard was always flexible working with different genres and was never picky about which ones to narrow in on. When it came to westerns, he popped in for quick visits on big hits like "Cheyenne," "The Big Valley," and "Bonanza." Naturally, if you've encountered Clint Walker and the Cartwright family, it only makes sense to head over to "Gunsmoke" and see what's happening with James Arness' Marshal Matt Dillon.

Usually the guest actors would find themselves flocking to Dodge City for one reason or another, but Howard's episode is a case where the entire conflict takes place outside of it.