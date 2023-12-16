Ron Howard's Only M*A*S*H Episode Set The Tone For The Rest Of The Show

When Larry Gelbart brought "M*A*S*H" to television, he had dauntingly spacious shoes to fill. Robert Altman's 1970 film, based on a novel by Richard Hooker, was a New Hollywood sensation that mined the Korean War (an obvious Vietnam substitute) for edgy, hard R-rated laughs. It was the third-highest-grossing movie of the year and racked up five Academy Award nominations (including one for Best Picture). Matching the quality of the film was challenging enough. The biggest problem facing Gelbart was retaining the ribald tone, a tall order considering network television's conservative content standards in the early 1970s.

Gelbart's solution was to sand down the sharp misogynistic edges of the characters and embrace a more humanistic gallows sense of humor. The small-screen version of the 4077th was certainly mischievous, but they weren't mean-spirited. They would've never pulled the humiliating shower prank on Hot Lips from the film. Yes, there were extreme personality clashes, but Alan Alda's Hawkeye and Wayne Rogers' Trapper John didn't outright despise Larry Linville's Frank Burns.

This sensibility was vital to the show's initial success and longevity. If these people harbored hatred for one another, there'd be fewer notes for the writers to play. And when it came to addressing the inescapably awful reality of war into which these characters had been plunged, Gelbart and his writers addressed it in a matter-of-fact but not hopeless fashion. Life still had to have meaning for the members of the 4077th; there had to be a reason to get out of bed and try to mend wounded soldiers every day.

It's a tonal balance Gelbart learned how to strike in the first season in an episode featuring Andy Griffith's television son.