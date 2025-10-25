The Boys Boss Breaks Down Whether Gen V's Marie Really Is Homelander's Kryptonite

The following article contains spoilers for season 2 of "Gen V."

Much like the Marvel and DC shows and movies it riffs on, Eric Kripke's Prime Video series "The Boys" has finally gotten its own need-to-watch spin-off with huge implications for the main show: "Gen V." While the first season of the Godolkin University-set series had a few cameos from "The Boys," the two still seemed fairly distinct. Now, season 2 has revealed a huge twist that might change everything for the final season of "The Boys." It turns out that God U. student Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) was created and pushed by Godolkin himself to become the ultimate supe, and she could potentially have the power to take down megalomaniacal uber-supe Homelander (Antony Starr).

In an interview with Variety, Kripke revealed that while Marie is one of the most powerful supes in the world, that doesn't necessarily mean that he and "Gen V" showrunner creator Michele Fazekas intend for her to be some kind of magic secret weapon against Homelander. Marie's blood control powers have proven to be very useful, and she's leveled up quite a bit since she first began attending God U, but there are still quite a few other factors at play. Marie, after all, is young and inexperienced, and her control over her abilities is shaky at times, which could become a life-or-death problem when going up against the wildly powerful Homelander.