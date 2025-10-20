Major Filmmakers Are Finally No Longer Ashamed To Make Horror Movies

Last night was the debut of the 2025 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, the annual celebration and honoring of the outstanding achievements in horror film and television. It's also the home where grave injustices are often remedied. For example, after Toni Collette was snubbed by the Academy Awards for her brilliant performance in Ari Aster's "Hereditary," she was awarded Best Actress at the Chainsaw Awards in 2019. The following year, Lupita Nyong'o was similarly honored for her equally snubbed by the Oscars performance in Jordan Peele's "Us." This year, Demi Moore took home the Chainsaw for Best Lead Performance for her career-best (so far) performance in "The Substance," a doubly exciting honor considering the Chainsaws no longer separate performance awards based on gender.

Major awards bodies have consistently struggled to recognize the accomplishments of talent found in horror movies, and while there were certainly signs of improvement this year, the negative bias continues to motivate marketing teams to try and distance themselves from the stigmatized label by classifying their stories as "thrillers" or the dreaded "elevated horror." Too many people falsely conflate "horror" with "lowest-common-denominator slop," despite it historically being the most vocally political and profitable to the point of industry-saving subgenres of all time.

This discourse started kicking up earlier this year with the release of Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," undoubtedly one of the best films of 2025, and a movie that people have been quick to try and say "isn't a horror movie," although it's a story about vampires. Debating whether or not "Sinners" is actually a horror movie is pointless, because do you know who does think "Sinners" is a horror movie? Ryan Coogler, who, along with his team, accepted four major wins at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards last night: Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Wide Release, and Best Score.