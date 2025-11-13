Why James Gunn Turned Down Superman The First Time He Was Asked To Direct

Before the DC Extended Universe came to a close in ignoble fashion with a string of flops, James Gunn was asked to direct a Superman movie that might just have turned the franchise's fortunes around. But it seems the director was reluctant to accept the job back in 2018 due to the fact that he didn't really have a take on the character that he deemed worthy enough of a full movie.

Speaking at a Q&A event in London (via IGN), Gunn said, "I was daunted by the task. I wasn't sure how I was going to do it," adding, "If you remember, there was other stuff happening with Superman at the time ... it was going to be politically messy." That "other stuff" had to do with Henry Cavill and his ongoing involvement in the DCEU. In 2018, the franchise had just put out 2017's "Justice League," the box office disaster that doomed the franchise, and Warner Bros. was unsure about the future of their comic book movies. It seems the studio was, at least, fairly certain they were going to go in a new direction with Superman, which also put Cavill's future in jeopardy. As such, Gunn's discussions were happening at a fraught time for DC movies, and it seems this also played into his decision to stay away.

At least, he decided to stay away from Superman. Instead, he directed 2021's "The Suicide Squad" for DC, ahead of the release of his final Marvel Cinematic Universe film, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Still, the idea of a Superman movie never left his mind.