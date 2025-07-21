Why Henry Cavill's Superman Return Announcement Left DC's James Gunn Confused

It must have been truly mystifying to have signed a deal to overhaul Warner Bros.' entire DC Cinematic Universe on the same day that a former Superman actor was announcing he would be the official Man of Steel for the DCEU moving forward — especially since it turns out Henry Cavill's Superman recasting was considered much earlier, with Gunn being approached to recast the role well before he and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. But when James Gunn says "they" were announcing Henry Cavill's return, in reality, "they" weren't announcing anything. That is, Warner Bros. wasn't announcing anything, and quite rightly, since Cavill didn't have a deal for any more Superman movies at the time. It was Cavill who was publicly declaring his comeback had been made official. But this was already suspect since his social media videos weren't accompanied by any official WB press releases of any kind.

During his Happy Sad Confused appearance, Gunn said, "It was really unfair to [Cavill] and was a total bummer," which is interesting as it implies that Cavill was merely carrying out whatever Warner Bros. was telling him to do behind the scenes. But according to Gunn, CEO David Zaslav was very much set on razing the DCEU entirely, as evidenced by the fact that he was signing Gunn at the very moment Cavill was telling everyone he was back.

As Gunn sees it, this all stemmed from "a vacuum" at DC Films, which is a reference to the fact that Walter Hamada stepped down as DC Films head two days before "Black Adam" debuted in theaters. The DC Studios co-head continued, "A lot of people were [...] they wanted to take on what they wanted to do with DC and were trying to force their way, and it just was never a part of the equation for David Zazlav, who was the head of WB." The "Superman" director doesn't clarify who those "people" were, but if you're imagining a large former wrestler with a lot of goodwill to squander, you're probably onto something.

Following this whole sorry debacle, Gunn was put in the position of sitting down with Cavill and officially letting him go. But according to the DC Studios head, the actor was an "absolute gentleman," and only asked that he be able to reveal the news himself, which, considering he'd told everyone he was coming back in the first place, was probably a good idea. So, Cavill remains a great Superman who never got a great Superman movie. That said, Gunn also confirmed that he'd be happy to cast the British star in his burgeoning DC Universe, so his superhero days might not be over yet. If he does play another DC character in the future, though, it's probably best to wait for someone else to announce it.