Zachary Levi Seemingly Confirms Report That Dwayne Johnson Axed Shazam! 2 Post-Credits Scene
DC Studios' latest thorn in its theoretical side may have been finally confirmed. At least, it might have if you want to read between the lines of a passive-aggressive Instagram story. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" star Zachary Levi has responded to a bombshell report by The Wrap, and it wasn't exactly a denial. Levi posted a screenshot of an Instagram post summarizing the key points from The Wrap's article, captioning it with "the truth will set you free." If you like to analyze emojis, then the upside-down smiley face and raised hands he added will likely have you raising your eyebrows.
So, what truth is Levi seemingly hinting at? Well, it may have been that "Black Adam" star and producer Dwayne Johnson helped disconnect the "Shazam!" sequel even further than it already was. That's because he allegedly didn't want his character to fight Shazam, despite the two being each other's arch nemeses throughout various DC timelines. Instead, Johnson seemingly wanted to focus his character's attention on Superman (formerly Henry Cavill), proving his point by nixing cameos from the members of the Justice Society of America. If you recall in "Black Adam," the JSA was the superhero team consisting of the likes of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). As The Wrap's sources claim, this was one of many elements that made "Fury of the Gods" more directionless than its well-reviewed predecessor.
The beginning of the end?
This lack of direction is why it's unlikely that DC Studios will continue with the franchise. "Fury of the Gods" underperformed at the box office, making only $30.5 million domestically in its opening weekend. Given its approximate budget of between $110 and $125 million, it's not looking likely that the movie will turn a profit.
That being said, how much of this can necessarily be blamed on Johnson? His alleged refusal to allow the JSA to appear in "Fury of the Gods" certainly made the film lack the proper continuity, especially given how Black Adam is the Joker to Shazam's Batman. However, while /Film's Jeff Ewing enjoyed the film, it certainly has its fair share of flaws that many have criticized. Even if Johnson allegedly believes himself to be "the most important person in any situation or room," as one Hollywood executive told The Wrap, it seems like he can't be solely blamed for the poor performance of "Fury of the Gods" and the possible cancelation of the "Shazam!" franchise in general.
On the bright side, that may not become the primary narrative surrounding the film. Outside of seemingly confirming The Wrap's report, Levi has also suggested that marketing played a role in the underperformance of "Fury of the Gods" in a Twitter post.
"I think the biggest issue we're having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren't aware of that," he wrote, "which is just a shame."