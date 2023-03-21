Zachary Levi Seemingly Confirms Report That Dwayne Johnson Axed Shazam! 2 Post-Credits Scene

This lack of direction is why it's unlikely that DC Studios will continue with the franchise. "Fury of the Gods" underperformed at the box office, making only $30.5 million domestically in its opening weekend. Given its approximate budget of between $110 and $125 million, it's not looking likely that the movie will turn a profit.

That being said, how much of this can necessarily be blamed on Johnson? His alleged refusal to allow the JSA to appear in "Fury of the Gods" certainly made the film lack the proper continuity, especially given how Black Adam is the Joker to Shazam's Batman. However, while /Film's Jeff Ewing enjoyed the film, it certainly has its fair share of flaws that many have criticized. Even if Johnson allegedly believes himself to be "the most important person in any situation or room," as one Hollywood executive told The Wrap, it seems like he can't be solely blamed for the poor performance of "Fury of the Gods" and the possible cancelation of the "Shazam!" franchise in general.

On the bright side, that may not become the primary narrative surrounding the film. Outside of seemingly confirming The Wrap's report, Levi has also suggested that marketing played a role in the underperformance of "Fury of the Gods" in a Twitter post.

"I think the biggest issue we're having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren't aware of that," he wrote, "which is just a shame."