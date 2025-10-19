Peacemaker Ignored Key Season 1 Advice That Could Have Changed His DC Universe Story

The following contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2.

Christopher Smith, better known as the sorta-superhero "Peacemaker" (John Cena), isn't exactly the brightest bulb of the bunch. He's a big lughead with a surprisingly kind heart (despite his penchant for violence), raised by a white supremacist supervillain who passed on some of his ignorance but none of his hate. While Chris can occasionally say some things that come off as bigoted, especially in season 1, before he had been properly educated by his friends, the 11th Street Kids, he doesn't mean it. That skewed perspective has meant that he's ignored some very good advice, however, including a bit that would have changed his entire life's trajectory.

All the way back in the beginning of the first episode of season 1, Peacemaker got some advice from Jamil (Rizwan Manji), a janitor working at the hospital where Chris was recovering from his "The Suicide Squad" injuries. Jamil finally recognizes Chris as "that racist superhero" and points out that he needs to "watch white people as closely as you watch people of color." If Peacemaker had actually done that, he might have noticed that the "dream reality" he discovered through his dead dad's closet portal in season 2 was actually one where Nazis won World War II instead of staying blissfully unaware until Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) points it out. It's a genius commentary on the social blinders people have, and keeps ol' Chris consistent as a character even as he grows and becomes a better person.