The 10 Best Marvel Legends Figures Every MCU Fan Needs To Collect

Dread it, run from it, there's no escaping the truth — Marvel movies are made to sell toys. Well, at least, they were back when the comic book company merged with Toy Biz in the '90s and started selling off the film rights to the most popular characters, in the hopes that blockbuster movies would help push plastic to kids across the globe.

Decades later, however, it's safe to say that the quality of Marvel movies — particularly those in the culturally dominant Marvel Cinematic Universe — have risen far above expensive toy advertisements. Fittingly, the toys themselves have also improved dramatically in terms of quality. Hasbro's Marvel Legends line in particular is a welcome addition to this ecosystem, managing to deliver detailed renderings of the MCU's most popular characters movie-by-movie at prices that are friendly to young fans and collectors alike.

For the latter group, we've assembled 10(ish) of our favorite figures from the past several years, mostly favoring those which are hopefully less of a pain to track down for those looking to grow their hobby shelves. This roster of figures also represent some of our favorite characters and moments from the franchise overall, as well as the increasingly impressive modeling work happening over at Hasbro.