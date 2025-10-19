The 10 Best Marvel Legends Figures Every MCU Fan Needs To Collect
Dread it, run from it, there's no escaping the truth — Marvel movies are made to sell toys. Well, at least, they were back when the comic book company merged with Toy Biz in the '90s and started selling off the film rights to the most popular characters, in the hopes that blockbuster movies would help push plastic to kids across the globe.
Decades later, however, it's safe to say that the quality of Marvel movies — particularly those in the culturally dominant Marvel Cinematic Universe — have risen far above expensive toy advertisements. Fittingly, the toys themselves have also improved dramatically in terms of quality. Hasbro's Marvel Legends line in particular is a welcome addition to this ecosystem, managing to deliver detailed renderings of the MCU's most popular characters movie-by-movie at prices that are friendly to young fans and collectors alike.
For the latter group, we've assembled 10(ish) of our favorite figures from the past several years, mostly favoring those which are hopefully less of a pain to track down for those looking to grow their hobby shelves. This roster of figures also represent some of our favorite characters and moments from the franchise overall, as well as the increasingly impressive modeling work happening over at Hasbro.
Erik Killmonger
Wave: Legacy: "Black Panther" (2022)
Retail Price: $24.99
Estimated Value: $16
If they can find the right seller, Marvel Legends collectors have a fair chance at adding the definitive version of one of the MCU's greatest villains to their collection for a steal so devious it would make Ulysses Klaue jealous. Michael B. Jordan absolutely disappeared into the role of Erik Killmonger for "Black Panther," delivering a performance so strong and dedicated that he had most audience members leaving the theater questioning which Wakandan heir they should be rooting for.
Back when the film was first released in 2018, Hasbro released a figure as part of a "Black Panther" wave (which included a Build-a-Figure piece for Danai Gurira's royal bodyguard Okoye). While this is a relatively decent piece, we're grateful Hasbro eventually revisited the entire "Black Panther" line for a Legacy wave. The 2022 Legacy Erik Killmonger is a much smoother, sleeker figure, with a slender frame that gives him a dangerous silhouette.
He wears his proper Black Panther attire, the gold-accented nanotech suit of vibranium armor, which he wears when he ultimately battles T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) for the throne. On the previous figure, the admirable attempt to make the spotted print on the suit pop resulted in a textural clash that was mostly distracting. The Legacy figure keeps the spots present and noticeable but allows them to be as subtle as they were in the film.
The only thing we can imagine some fans might prefer about the older figure is the detailing on the character's mask, which had remarkably fine gold detailing, as opposed to the broader gold paint job of the latter figure. However, it's arguably a worthy sacrifice in our eyes, as the face sculpt included with the Legacy figure bears a closer resemblance to Jordan and feels more emotionally evocative too. Also included are an alternate set of open, clawed hands and the two ceremonial weapons the Killmonger wielded in his first fight against T'Challa.
Black Widow
Wave: Deluxe Figure (2020)
Retail Price: $29.99
Estimated Value: $18
It took Marvel Studios well over a decade to finally give Scarlett Johansson the "Black Widow" solo project she arguably deserved as early as Phase Two. While the movie we ultimately got during Phase Four – a disappointing prequel that kinda has all the air taken out of it if you've seen "Avengers: Endgame" — didn't blow us away at the time, it's certainly remembered as one of the stronger entries in the Multiverse Saga now. (Not to mention, it gave us Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, arguably the best bit of MCU casting since Tom Holland webbed up Spider-Man.)
For collectors coming around to the 2021 action spy thriller, Hasbro released a gorgeous and grossly underrated Deluxe Black Widow Marvel Legends figure. Inspired by the prison break sequence (which saw Johansson's Natasha Romanoff partner with her long-lost sister to free their "father" the Red Guardian from a Russian prison), this Black Widow model wears the character's recognizable white costume, a bit of snowy camouflage that ironically stands out as one of her most iconic MCU looks. It boasts "premium articulation and detailing," which allows collectors to position the acrobat assassin on their shelf in any one of her memorable movie poses — perhaps the superhero landing Yelena's always teasing her about.
This is an especially exciting piece for Legends collectors with serious display setups, as it includes a posable, clear action stand that can be fitted with fiery explosive effects attachments. It also comes with four hand variations (two right, two left), two black hooks, two pistols, and electric effects attachments that can be fixed to her wrists. Though she may be stealthy in the films, there's no hiding how striking this Black Widow figure is, and it's a must have for any MCU fan who feels she was overlooked in the franchise.
Stan Lee
Wave: Marvel Comics 80th Anniversary (2019)
Retail Price: $24.99
Estimated Value: $24
Is any Marvel collection complete without the man himself, Stan Lee? The visionary storyteller and comic book creator was the Marvel Legend, a champion of the medium who — even if a bit overstated in his specific contributions to individual characters — was without a doubt responsible for spreading his love of comics to millions upon millions of Marvel readers every single month. His status as a singular pop culture icon was elevated alongside the Marvel brand itself once the Marvel Cinematic Universe fully took off, with Lee continuing his tradition of making regular cameos in Marvel Comics films. This tradition continued up until Lee passed away at the age of 95 in 2018.
Lee died just the year before Marvel would celebrate its 80th anniversary brand-wide. This celebration included a collaboration with Hasbro to release a whole line of figures commemorating the milestone, such as a classic, deluxe versions of Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor (all dressed as they were in their respective first comic book appearances), several classic "X-Men" multi-packs (which included sought after figures like Magneto, Wolverine, and Colossus), a Wolverine vs. the Hulk twin-pack, and even a six figure Alpha Flight collectors' set. Somewhat lost in the noise, however, was this touching Stan Lee figure, modeled after his cameo appearance from "The Avengers" back in 2012 (he even carries a chess board as a sly reference to the scene). Though Lee is warm and smiley as ever, he's prepared for battle if need be, armed with a Captain America shield that bears his recognizable signature on its face.
Wolverine
Wave: "Deadpool and Wolverine" (2024)
Retail Price: $24.99
Estimated Value: $29
Say what you will about "Deadpool and Wolverine" — there's no denying Hugh Jackman was born to play the role of Logan Howlett. After seemingly hanging up his claws for good in 2017's "Logan," the actor came back out of retirement to play a variant of the character who accompanies Ryan Reynold's Wade Wilson on a cameo-laden adventure to save the multiverse. Was it necessary for Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy to literally defile the somber grave of the most popular X-Man for an otherwise serviceable popcorn movie? Uh, yeah, if it meant finally getting Jackman into some bright yellow spandex.
Since the original Fox "X-Men" movie back in 2000, Marvel fans have been increasingly vocal about getting the character out of the muted, "Matrix"-inspired motorcycle gear and into something closer to his comic book look. "Deadpool and Wolverine" delivers in a massive way, not only dressing Logan in such a costume for the majority of the film's runtime, but even embracing the winged cowl some may have thought would be a step too far even for a bit of fan service.
Wonderful MCU translation of the yellow and blue suit has been captured in this 2024 Marvel Legends "Deadpool and Wolverine" Wolverine figure, a detailed, no-frills model that should be an instant buy for most longtime "X-Men" fans. Jackman's face mold is particularly impressive, ranking firmly among the more successful attempts by Marvel Legends to capture the visage of a well-known celebrity in plastic. That said, if you prefer his cowled appearance, an alternate head piece is included, as are two sets of interchangeable hands (one with claws, one without).
Groot Evolution
Wave: Toys R Us Exclusive (2017)
Retail Price: $21.99
Estimated Value: $32
Despite being worlds away from his original comic book counterpart, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) became an instant fan-favorite MCU character when he was first introduced in James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" back in 2014. As such, it isn't hard to imagine more casual action figure enthusiasts or even Marvel Legends collectors being a tad disappointed when the initial "Guardians of the Galaxy" Marvel Legends line only included him as a Build-a-Figure. He's a great character, but perhaps not worth spending over $120 on completing an entire BAF wave (especially when that wave includes a decent but small and barely posable Rocket Raccoon as a full-price figure, as well as two characters from the comics that have nothing to do with the movie).
Fortunately, by the time "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" came out in 2017, Hasbro more than made up for this by releasing a standalone Groot figure (albeit exclusively in Toys R Us stores). The central figure is Groot from the first film, a non-modular, slightly more-detailed update (this Groot is notably a bit peppier in the face, sporting a smile instead of the gaunt expression and curiously sullen eyes of the BAF model) which stands nine-inches tall. More exciting yet is the inclusion of six-inch-scale models of the potted plant Groot (seen dancing to Michael Jackson's "I Want You Back" at the end of the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film) and the adorable toddler Groot that runs around for the vast majority of the sequel. It's a set that provides a definitive model for a memorable MCU character and multiple potentially necessary additions to different "Guardians" collectors' displays.
Moon Knight
Wave: Build-a-Figure — Infinity Ultron (2022)
Retail Price: $24.99
Estimated Value: $40
Arguably one of the most underrated MCU projects to come out of the admittedly muddled Disney+ era of Marvel Television, "Moon Knight" was held together by an impressively weird story, a knock-out performance from leading man Oscar Isaac, and a unique visual and narrative aesthetic that amusingly risks stepping outside the bounds of the MCU proper. It's a show so singular, weird, and occasionally triumphant that it would be kinda hard to see them bringing the character back for a second season even if it didn't require Disney sending Isaac a suitcase of unmarked bills and/or an apology note for making him sell the worst line in the history of the "Star Wars" franchise. (Two of them, if you count "ThEy FlY nOw!," but we digress.)
This is all to say that the "Moon Knight" Disney+ Marvel Legends figures are only going to get harder to come by as time goes on, especially this absolutely sumptuous rendering of his full superhero costume. For such a fairly-priced retail action figure, Hasbro lovingly labored over the rich textures of the costume, complete with detailed wrapping fabric that binds Marc Spector into his bloody superhero alter-ego. They even etch out the hieroglyphs along the thighs of the costume, as well as the barely noticeable but no less striking characters along his belt (itself painted a fine shade of gold along with a few other armor pieces, all of which perfectly accentuate the pleasing color scheme of the model overall).
The figure is unfortunately a little lacking when it comes to accessories, including only a pair of alternate hands and the character's crescent weapon — no Oscar Isaac head mold. (That said, more adventurous collectors could do a little kit-bashing with the Hasbro-made, six-inch scale Poe Dameron "Star Wars" Black Series figures).
Mister Fantastic
Wave: "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (2025)
Retail Price: $24.99
Estimated Value: $40
Speaking of "Star Wars" actors getting sculpted into the Legendsverse, Hasbro pulled out all the stops when it came to translating Pedro Pascal's endearingly nerdy Reed Richards into a Marvel Legends action figure. It's the first Mister Fantastic MCU Marvel Legends figure to be released, a fact that would be neither surprising nor noteworthy if it weren't for the lamentable lack of a model capturing John Krasinski's brief take on the character from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." (Not even Sideshow made an attempt, despite such a figure easily netting them countless $200+ orders upon pre-release.)
Nevertheless, the entire "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" line is simply fantastic, with Hasbro even designing a specialty box for the wave that captures the nostalgic aesthetic and color palette of the film. This isn't to say collectors should avoid unboxing Richards — far from it, as he's a Marvel Legends figure we'd excitedly display on a shelf, with or without his team members. The Pedro Pascal face mold is of top-tier quality, nailing the look of bemusement the unlikely scientist-turned-superhero-slash-celebrity defers to throughout the film. The smooth, knitted texture of the costume is also quite effective, as are the bendable stretchy arms included.
Doc Ock
Wave: "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2023)
Retail Price: $38.99
Estimated Value: $42
Fans shouldn't give up hope on a John Krasinski Mister Fantastic figure just yet, given that we somewhat miraculously got a screen-faithful deluxe Doc Ock figure from Marvel Legends 20 years after the release of "Spider-Man 2." Granted, there's no arguing that we would have never gotten this figure — or any other Marvel Legends figures from the Sam Raimi films, for that matter — had Alfred Molina and his co-stars not reprised their roles in the 2021 MCU film "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
However, unlike the Norman Osborn / Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) figure (which, while a fine model, is somewhat disappointingly and constrictively modeled after his costume design from "No Way Home"), this Doc Ock figure is pulled straight from the frames of "Spider-Man 2." Even Molina's face model — which captures the actor's look quite well — skews toward the younger countenance collectors will remember from 2004, and further lacks the shaggy hairdo the character wore in the 2021 film. The arms are posable, yet free from distracting articulation points, and capable of carrying the figure's full weight, allowing him to tower over your "Spider-Man" collection as he does on screen.
Iron Man (Mark LXXXV) and Thanos
Wave: The Infinity Saga (2021)
Retail Price: $62.99
Estimated Value: $70
Hey, we warned you we were playing it a little fast and loose with the whole "number 10" thing anyway (when do you all get so uptight about, like, the objectivity of numbers, man?). But we couldn't leave off one of Hasbro's most high-quality model packs from this list, especially since it captures the defining, final battle of the entire Infinity Saga.
Included in the 2021 prestige 2-pack are Tony Stark / Iron Man (wearing his nostalgia-tinted, gold and red MK 85 armor from "Avengers: Endgame") and Thanos (donned in his battle armor from the same film). The latter figure might be a drawback for some collectors. Battle-scarred and fixed with an irreplaceable nano-gauntlet, this would likely not be considered a definitive "Endgame" Thanos figure for most collectors. However, when displayed alongside Stark, they can create a transportive tableau that will bring even a casual fan back to the moment of the hero's ultimate sacrifice. It also comes with an appropriate amount of accessories for the price tag, including multiple alternate head molds for each character (Thanos' dusted helm is particularly well-crafted and cinematically evocative), weapons, and effects pieces.
John F. Walker and Sentry
Wave: "Thunderbolts*" (2025)
Retail Price: $49.99
Estimated Value: $72
Though it may not have been the box office smash Marvel and Kevin Feige hoped for (read: desperately needed) when it was released in 2025, "Thunderbolts*" was a critical win for the studio that helped convince fans (or, at least, the ones that saw it) that the MCU still had a little bit of bite left. Most of the praise for the film was righteously heaped upon its cast of characters, each distinct and remarkably nuanced — especially Lewis Pullman's newcomer Bob Reynolds / The Sentry.
Aside from "The Fantastic Four: The First Steps," we wouldn't be surprised if this is the post-"Endgame" Marvel movie that gets a casual MCU fan into figure collecting. The ensemble at large sport sleek costumes that suggest stealth and, in subtle ways, comic book iconography, and the team looks perfect when displayed together. Our two favorites from this line – The Sentry and Wyatt Russell's John F. Walker (aka the U.S. Agent) — are fortuitously packaged together.
For this 2025 2-pack, Hasbro did some of their best celebrity face sculpting yet, with Pullman's features in particular almost uncanny in their plastic recreation. Both costumes have been faithfully rendered as well, right down to the individual and contrasting textures of the fabric used for each (Walker sports rough-looking tactical wear, while Bob dons his sci-fi-inspired intricately-meshed superhero outfit). In particular, these figures — and most of those featured on this list, for that matter — show that Hasbro is stepping up their game when it comes to these movie-inspired collectors' pieces. As collectors and MCU fans ourselves, we couldn't be more excited to see what's to come when "Avengers: Doomsday" is released in 2026.