An Obscure Western Cartoon Parodied John Wayne

John Wayne's firm cowboy drawl is easily imitated, as shown by Robin Williams, Phil Hartman, and many more. Peter Cullen's voice as Optimus Prime in "The Transformers" is sometimes compared to Wayne too (though Cullen cites a different inspiration).

One of the less famous Wayne impressions came from Sandy Becker, a radio announcer and early TV show host turned voice actor, in the 1960s comedy Western cartoon "Go Go Gophers." Set in the 1870s or so during the U.S. westward expansion, the series is a parodic look at the U.S. army's attempt to drive out Native Americans from their land. Unlike real life, the cavalrymen always fail to make the Natives leave.

Leading that cavalry are two anthropomorphic coyotes: Colonel Kit Coyote (Kenny Delmar) and Sgt. Okey Homa (Becker). The two have often been described as caricatures of President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt and John Wayne, respectively, and you can see that in their character designs. Roosevelt was a real American hero of this era, and Wayne retroactively became one by appearing in so many Hollywood Western movies. The coyotes aren't the heroes of this show, though. That's the two remaining "Gopher Indians," Running Board (George S. Irving) and Ruffled Feather (Becker), who always manage to outwit the coyotes (often with the help of their anachronistic inventions).

"Go Go Gophers" ran for 48 five minute episodes, produced as segments in the Superman parody cartoon, "Underdog." Though obscure today, the "Underdog" family of cartoons were released on DVD during the 2000s, which caught my young eye after the 2007 live-action "Underdog" movie had first introduced me to the series. I grasped the slapstick of "Go Go Gophers" (it's hard not to) but I didn't have the cultural context of kids who watched in the '60s. At that time, Westerns had been the dominant Hollywood entertainment for decades, spreading stereotypes of the old West that this cartoon both used and satirized.