A Live-Action Disney Superhero Movie Was A Parody Of A Beloved Superman Character
I need my fellow Gen-Xers to chime in:
"When criminals in this world appear / And break the laws that they should fear / And frighten all who see or hear / The cry goes up both far and near / for Underdog!"
Those are the lyrics to the theme song for the 1964 animated series "Underdog," a series about a canine named Shoeshine Boy (Wally Cox) who would occasionally transform into the eponymous flying, super-strong superhero to protect his girlfriend, Polly Purebred (Norma McMillan), from the evils of the mad scientist Simon Bar Sinister (Allen Swift). "Underdog" was in heavy syndication for years, so those of a certain age likely saw multiple episodes without trying. Underdog was an appealing character because he seemed mild-mannered even while in hero mode, and because he always spoke in rhyming couplets. Curiously, Underdog seemed to get his superpowers by popping "super energy pills," which sounds narcotics-adjacent to the modern ear.
"Underdog," of course, was a spoof of Superman. The series featured scenes of Underdog changing costumes in a phone booth, just the way Clark Kent did in Superman comics. When "Underdog" came out, Superman was already 26 years old, so it was high time to parody him.
Modern kids may have seen reruns of "Underdog" on specialty cable networks like Cartoon Network or MeTV Toons in recent decades, but some audiences may be familiar with the character from his depiction in the 2007 live-action "Underdog" feature film, directed by Frederik Du Chau (who made "Quest for Camelot," the movie that nearly killed but ultimately saved "The Iron Giant"). The "Underdog" movie changed the original series dramatically, turning the title hero from an anthropomorphic cartoon into a live-action beagle that lived among humans. The premise was that Shoeshine (voiced by Jason Lee) was granted powers and human-like intelligence after a horrible lab accident. As a hero, he donned a cape and costume, but never stopped looking like a regular ol' pupper.
Because he looks like a regular dog, the 2007 "Underdog" was less a spoof of Superman, and more a send-up of his pet.
The Underdog movie is a spoof of Krypto the Superdog
Some comic book collectors may recall feeling ambivalent about Krypto the Superdog. The animal first appeared in Superboy comics in 1955, and it was explained that he was a Kryptonian canine who, just like Superboy, gained superpowers from Earth's sunlight. He wore a little red cape, and could lift heavy things in his mighty puppy jaws. Krypto provided Superman's universe with a degree of kid-friendly cuteness, and the pooch eventually started starring in his own comic books.
Krypto has been in the news a lot recently, as Dwayne Johnson recently voiced the character in 2022's "League of Superpets," and Krypto (presumably no longer voiced by Johnson) will also appear in the upcoming 2025 "Superman" feature film. Some people might appreciate the doggie warmth that Krypto brought to Superman comics, while others may resent the hound for underlining how kid-friendly Superman is at his core.
2007's "Underdog," of course, was also a cute animal film for kids, but it had something of a sardonic sense of humor about the absurdity of its premise. Jason Lee, who can handle sarcastic line deliveries with aplomb, was a good choice for the voice of Underdog, as he could sound just as baffled by the concept of a flying, talking dog as the criminals he was stopping. "Underdog" was just as much a comedy as an adventure film, taking its tonal cues from the 1964 TV series. In the film's world, superheroes are silly, a fact that can be illustrated by making a dog a vigilante.
In "Underdog," Simon Bar Sinister was played by Peter Dinklage, who was already a recognized movie star. Underdog's owner was played by Jim Belushi. Patrick Warburton played the villain's sidekick, and John Slattery played the mayor. The talking animal characters were voiced by Amy Adams, Brad Garrett, and John DiMaggio. (Fun bit of trivia: There's a Goth bar in Los Angeles called Bar Sinister, named after the "Underdog" character.)
"Underdog" was a modest hit, but it remains to be seen if Krypto helps it gain a surge in renewed popularity.