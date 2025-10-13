One of the most prolific and successful filmmakers of the 21st century is Tyler Perry, who's steadily been making movies and television shows since 2005. Since then, Perry's creative output and influence has exploded, with Perry's work regularly thriving on top streaming charts as he steers the modern American entertainment landscape. Though many of Perry's projects feature standalone stories, one prominent staple is his recurring character Madea Simmons. Created and played by Perry himself, Madea is an elderly Black woman who is as outspoken as she is streetwise.

Starting out as a supporting character, Madea's popularity led her to star in her own series of movies made by Perry. Though Madea herself is usually played for laughs, she has appeared in Perry's more serious work and often has wise observations on very real themes. Beyond her own movies, Madea continues to appear sporadically in Perry's projects, always ready to drop some unfiltered wisdom. Here is how to watch Tyler Perry's Madea movies in order for those looking for the complete Madea experience.