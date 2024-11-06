The Tyler Perry TV Series That's Thriving On Netflix's Top Charts

In February 2024, a spicy crime drama reigned over the Netflix top 10. That crime drama was "Mea Culpa," the first product to come out of a multi-year first-look deal between Netflix and Tyler Perry. Unfortunately, the critical response to this Kelly Rowland-led outing didn't bode well for future Perry/Netflix emissions, with "Mea Culpa" garnering a damning 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That said, we live in an age where streaming success is enough, and it seems there will be no slowing down for Perry as his new 8-episode drama series has similarly dominated the Netflix charts.

"Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" is described by Tudum as an "easy-on-the-eyes series." If that's not enough to set off alarm bells, the synopsis might be. Set in Atlanta, "Beauty in Black" follows Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), an exotic dancer struggling to make ends meet who eventually crosses paths with Mallory (Crystle Stewart) a successful business owner and member of the wealthy Bellaire family. As Perry told Tudum, the idea behind the whole series was literally as simple as, "What happened if those worlds collided — the stripper world and this hair care business?"

Naturally, after Kimmie and Mallory meet, scandalous developments ensue. But to find out what those are, you'll have to join the rest of the Netflixers who are streaming themselves into a stupor watching "Beauty in Black."