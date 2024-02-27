A Spicy New Crime Drama Is Reigning Over Netflix's Top 10

A new Tyler Perry legal thriller, "Mea Culpa," has quickly climbed up the Netflix global Top 10 charts despite being poorly received by critics. There's an absurdist streak in the story where almost nothing makes much sense, leaning hard into exaggerated and predictable plot progressions that feel unrealistic from start to finish. Perhaps this willful absurdity contributes to the guilty pleasure of it all, shooting "Mea Culpa" to the top of the streaming charts, where it's sitting at number one as of this writing.

Part sleazy erotic thriller, part relationship drama, "Mea Culpa" centers on criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland), who needs to take on a case involving artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes) and his deceased girlfriend Hydie (María Gabriela González). Although there are reasons to believe that Zyair is guilty of murdering Hydie, Mea's increasing attraction to her client further complicates matters, despite her dedication to uncovering the truth. After Mea experiences a string of hardships at home, she gives in to temptation, only to realize that she is now part of an unsavory conspiracy involving sinister paintings and hidden secrets.

Apart from Rowland and Rhodes, "Mea Culpa" stars Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, RonReaco Lee, Shannon Thornton, and Kerry O'Malley. Let's take a look at the themes of the film, along with what Perry had to say about writing and directing an erotic thriller that also explores hidden agendas and the deceptive nature of personal relationships.