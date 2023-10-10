The Erotic Thriller That Has Netflix's Number One Spot On Lockdown

As sexless tentpoles have taken over the box office and online discourse has people asking if sex is "necessary" in movies (whatever that even means), the erotic thriller has nearly gone extinct. Even "Fatal Attraction" and "Unfaithful" director Adrian Lyne was only able to breathe so much life back into the fading sub-genre when he came out of semi-retirement to direct last year's "Deep Water," a straight-to-streaming release that drew respectable viewership despite lukewarm reviews. Enter first-time feature director Chloe Domont with her critically acclaimed festival hit "Fair Play," a film that's arrived just in time to give steamy mid-budget adult cinema a much-needed shot in the arm.

Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich star in Domont's thriller (which she additionally wrote) as Emily and Luke, a pair of ambitious young hedge fund analysts who, unbeknownst to their company's bosses, are secretly dating. However, when Emily is promoted over Luke, it deals a fatal blow to the latter's fragile ego, causing Luke to try and undermine Emily in increasingly aggressive ways and gradually shattering their romantic bliss. What ensures is a dynamite showcase for not just Dynevor (she of "Bridgerton" fame) and Ehrenreich (who, thanks to this and "Oppenheimer," has regained the career momentum he had prior to starring in the box office flop "Solo: A Star Wars Story"), but also Domont, who refrains from taking a totally one-sided approach to this story or shying away from Emily's own darker inclinations.

It's not just critics who are entranced. According to Netflix viewership aggregator FlixPatrol, "Fair Play" was the number one film on the streamer in the U.S. over its first weekend of streaming and has broken into the service's top 10 the world over. Unsurprisingly, the film is also stirring up conversations over its provocative subject matter (as well it should).