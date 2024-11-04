Netflix's New Sci-Fi Horror Movie Dominates Global Streaming Charts

Every time Hollywood tries to recreate an era that a significant amount of moviegoers actually lived through, you can expect a fair amount of pushback. Boomers and Gen X have gone through this countless times before thanks to movies and shows featuring flattened, one-dimensional depictions of any time period between the '50s through the '80s and, most recently, the 1990s. Now, it's Millennials who are now crying foul at the glossy, yet (allegedly) inauthentic representation of the early aughts as seen in "Time Cut" — and it's causing a bit of a stir on social media. Consider this a cinematic rite of passage, folks.

"Time Cut" debuted on Netflix on October 30, 2024, and follows Lucy (Bailey), a high school senior whose older sister Summer (Gentry) was a victim of a serial killer 20 years ago. When Lucy stumbled upon a time machine and is thrown back to a time when her sister was still alive, she attempts to save her from her would-be murderer and change the future in the process. In no time at all, however, users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their displeasure:

I don't know how to explain it but this feels like what a 10 year thinks 2003 was like and not actually what it was like. There's something unauthentic about it. There's something missing https://t.co/gNOVUqPSaY — Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) October 31, 2024

One of the more viral posts lobbed the most popular criticism at the trailer for the movie, saying: "I don't know how to explain it but this feels like what a 10 year thinks 2003 was like and not actually what it was like. There's something unauthentic about it. There's something missing." Users were quick to respond in the affirmative, claiming that those of us who actually remember the 2000s don't recall it looking anything like how it's shown in the film. Is that a deal-breaker? It shouldn't be! Even if this is a bit of a misrepresentation, there's absolutely nothing unique about this particular instance. Hollywood has been playing fast and loose with period details for as long as cinema has been a medium. It's just our turn to finally cry foul.

You can check out "Time Cut" right now and see for yourself, as it's currently streaming on Netflix.