This Peacemaker Star Auditioned By Beating Up A Mannequin With A Future Co-Star's Face

Almost every actor who has been in the business for a little while has at least one bizarre audition story, like when Nicholas Galitzine had to pretend to be hiding an orange from someone for a cringe-inducing Tarzan audition. But in the case of Nhut Le, the oddball decision was all his idea. On an episode of the official "Peacemaker" podcast, where the discussion focused on the season 2 episode "Like a Keith in the Night," Le revealed that he had all but given up on acting entirely when he was cast as Judomaster on the hit HBO Max series. He also revealed that his audition tape featured him beating up a mannequin with future co-star John Cena's face taped to it.

Since Judomaster does a whole lot of beating the crap out of Cena's character, the titular Peacemaker, it sort of makes sense for Le to include that in his audition, but just picturing it is really funny. What makes it even more bizarre is that he had just finished having his wisdom teeth removed, making for an audition tape for the ages. Le has been one of the most fun breakout stars of "Peacemaker," playing the mysterious, Cheeto-crunching martial artist, so it's a darn good thing he didn't give up on acting and tried some unorthodox auditioning tactics — otherwise he might just be making pottery in Philadelphia, and we'd be all the poorer for it.