Nicholas Galitzine Had A Cringey Tarzan Audition That Still Haunts Him

Ever since he appeared in the Netflix original movie "Purple Hearts" in 2022, British actor Nicholas Galitzine has become a major breakout star ... but that doesn't mean he aced all of his early auditions. In fact, he says one of those auditions was so awful that he still cringes just thinking about it.

During a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2024 — which also featured Jon Hamm ("Fargo"), Matt Bomer ("Fellow Travelers"), Clive Owen ("A Murder at the End of the World"), Callum Turner ("Masters of the Air"), and David Oyelowo ("Lawmen: Bass Reeves") — Galitzine and his contemporaries started talking about auditions, and despite being one of the youngest performers at the table, Galitzine had a lot to say. After the others shared some stories, THR brought up Galitzine's recent film "The Idea of You" and the fact that his co-star Anne Hathaway said he could have "chemistry with a lamp," which amused him. "Honestly, that was an amazing audition experience where I had a very conducive room, and it makes all the difference," he recalled. "You come out of it with like this performance high."

Galitzine then continued, describing an audition that still haunts him — which may well have been the 2016 film "The Legend of Tarzan," though he doesn't specify. "It's less feedback, as much as it was the look of horror on the casting director's face," he said. "But when I went into audition for young Tarzan, there were no lines, and I was told that I had to pretend that I had an orange that someone was trying to steal from me and I had to guard it. And you know when you don't go for something entirely, and it just seems very feeble and pathetic and wrong? That is a moment that keeps me awake at night. I think about it a lot." (Hamm, at that point, quipped that Galitzine may never eat an orange again.)