This is a major understatement, but movies are hard to make, with the production having to keep track of an extensive cast and crew to bring their project to completion. This includes extras, background actors who don't have any scripted dialogue that help fill out a given scene. Even though these performers don't play a significant role in the story, a scene-stealing extra can completely deflate an entire scene. Given how many moving parts there are or costly reshoots can become, sometimes a distracting extra can remain in the final cut of a movie.

For some, these distracting extras have actually become their own offbeat highlight, like a gaffe that eluded the editors. Either way, the extras listed here take audiences right out of the cinematic experience once they're noticed by viewers. From background performers spoiling the tension or just unconvincingly filling a scene, there are a variety of ways that extras can spoil the sequence around them.

Here are 10 movie extras who completely ruined scenes that they appeared in and somehow made the film's final cut.