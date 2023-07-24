The Star Wars Stormtrooper Who Bonked His Head Almost Pooped His Pants As Well

George Lucas' original "Star Wars" may be the most over-examined film in the medium's history. Since its May 25, 1977 theatrical release, fans have scoured every scene for odd detail and bloopers, which has led to a load of trivial observations. Why was C-3PO tasked with burning the dead jawa corpses by himself, and did he suffer any PTSD from this grisly errand (which R2-D2 just watched like the freak that he is – though it's possible he pitched in by sparking the fire with his taser)? Did Mark Hamill accidentally yell "Carrie" when he disembarked his X-wing (Hamill says no, but the debate nevertheless rages on)?

Most importantly, what was up with the Stormtrooper who, upon boarding the Rebel Alliance's Tantive IV spacecraft at the beginning of the movie, bashed his head on a door ceiling?

There's no disputing this mistake. It's right there on-screen, and Lucas has yet to make an attempt to digitally remove it (that we know of). There's also, seemingly, not much to discuss beyond it happening. But The Hollywood Reporter got in touch with the actor responsible for the ignominious moment, and they uncovered a shocking, potentially messy secret.