A Yellowstone Star Appeared In Some Of Disney Channel's Best TV Shows

"Yellowstone" was never afraid of killing off characters, but actor Kelsey Asbille made it through the entire show. The actor played Monica Long Dutton on "Yellowstone," and despite season 1 breaking her character, she stuck around for all five seasons, making her final appearance in the series finale "Life is a Promise." The character actually debuted in the premiere episode in which Lee Dutton met his fate, which means Asbille was part of "Yellowstone" from the very beginning, playing the wife of Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and the mother of Brecken Merrill's Tate Dutton and becoming an integral part of the series. Before her main role on the show, however, Asbille cut her teeth in multiple Disney Channel projects that couldn't have been more removed from Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular neo-Western.

Asbille started acting relatively young, finding moderate success fairly quickly. From 2005 to 2009, she had a recurring role as Gigi Silveri on the drama "One Tree Hill," which is set to return with a full reboot/revival in the near future (though Asbille hasn't been confirmed as being involved at the time of writing). This was the actor's first TV role, and saw her announcing alongside Lee Norris' Mouth McFadden at Tree Hill High School basketball games before securing her spot as a recurring guest. It was a significant step for the young actor, who was 13 when she first appeared on the hit teen drama. As such, it wasn't long before she started finding more TV work, beginning with multiple Disney TV projects.

In 2008, she had a guest role on "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," playing Dakota in the season 3 episode "Romancing the Phone." It was a fairly small role, with Asbille portraying Zack's (Dylan Sprouse) date in one scene. But that was just the beginning of her Disney tenure, as the actor soon went on to portray Matisse Burrows in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Den Brother." Matisse, the object of high schooler Alex Pearson's (Hutch Dano) affections, was a significant role for Asbille, who would soon find herself with a more secure Disney gig when she landed the role of Mikayla in the Disney XD sitcom "Pair of Kings."