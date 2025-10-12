The Penguin Star Cristin Milioti Was Also In An Obscure Marvel Series

"The Penguin" is one of the best things to come out of DC characters in some time (which is saying something considering Warner Bros. has been on a roll recently). This is a show that, on the surface, does feel a lot like "The Sopranos" but set in Gotham, complete with a mobster with mommy issues. Still, it quickly became clear that "The Penguin" was its own thing, even standing out from the previous Baman show without Batman — aka the underrated gonzo show "Gotham" — and an excellent character exploration that avoids the typical TV antihero problem of making the character too sympathetic for audiences. No, Oswald "Oz" Cobb (Colin Farrell) is pathetic and sociopathic, a loser who lies, cheats, and murders with ease and without remorse.

But as great as Farrell is in the show, it is Cristin Milioti who steals the show as Sofia Falcone, the notorious daughter of the head of the Falcone crime family, who was locked away at Arkham for a decade. As much as the show is about Oz, it is also just as much about Sofia and her tragic backstory. Milioti manages to portray the character in a way that comes across as unhinged but never over-the-top. This isn't Harley Quinn, but a character who has clearly suffered a lot, and someone who commits actual atrocities throughout the show, but always with a sense that her anger and resentment come from a place of real tragedy.

Before she captivated audiences as Sofia Falcone in "The Penguin," Milioti was briefly part of a different comic book universe. That's right, Milioti was once in a Marvel project. No, not the Marvel Cinematic Universe, exactly, but the second season of the criminally underwatched animated series "Hit-Monkey" on Hulu. Here, Milioti played Iris McHenry, a waitress and daughter of formerly deceased assassin Bryce (Jason Sudeikis) — whose ghost was tied to Monkey (Fred Tatasciore) on a revenge quest.