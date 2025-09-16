The Real Reason The Penguin's Sofia Falcone Won't Return In The Batman Part II

The 77th Emmy Awards were a win and loss for "The Penguin" fans. On one hand, Cristin Milioti won a much deserved Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for her performance as Sofia Falcone/Gigante. Milioti brought pathos to a surprisingly sympathetic antagonist. Sofia is a murderer, but she's not the monster people first presume to be, just a broken soul. Milioti, calling on her puppy dog eyes and fierce glare, projects the ruthlessness barely hiding that sadness.

The bad news? "The Batman" director Matt Reeves confirmed in a red carpet interview that night that Sofia is not going to appear in "The Batman Part II." When interviewed by Josh Horowitz (representing MTV), Reeves was asked: Since Colin Farrell's Penguin is back in the sequel to "The Batman," does that mean his rival Sofia is too?

"Cristin's not in this one, but that's because we were so deep into the script [for 'The Batman Part II'] by the time of ['The Penguin']," Reeves replied. Basically, he and his writing partner Mattson Tomlin had already decided on the story for the sequel, and while he thinks Milioti is "incredible," including Sofia would "upset the apple cart."

That's a shame for many Bat-fans; I previously listed Sofia as one of the baddies I most wanted to see in "The Batman Part II." When we last see Sofia in "The Penguin," she's locked up in Arkham Asylum and receiving a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz). That seemed like it could've been an opening to bring Sofia into Reeves' "Batman" sequel but apparently not.

That does leave Sofia's story unresolved, though ... or does it? While "The Penguin" was initially announced as being a limited series, Reeves confirmed that due to the show's acclaim, he, showrunner Lauren LeFranc, and the series' other creatives are considering making a second season. Should that go forward, I don't see any way that the show doesn't bring Sofia back for another round with Oz.

So, we know that there's no Sofia Falcone in "The Batman Part II," but what else?