The Penguin Season 2 Has An Official Update From The Batman Director Matt Reeves

Who says awards season doesn't matter? As much as some of us like to gripe about this time of the year, there's no denying the fact that the biggest names in the business — and, most importantly, the biggest industry decisionmakers — pay close attention to the movies and shows that garner critical acclaim and industry plaudits. That's a long-winded way of saying that, even though Matt Reeves' comments were delivered prior to "The Penguin" enjoying a strong showing at the Emmys, it certainly doesn't hurt its case for the studio moving forward with a second season. It takes a surprising amount of coordinated, behind-the-scenes effort between the studio (both HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery proper), the creative team (in this case, showrunner Lauren LeFranc and executive producer Reeves), and the cast (all of whom have busy schedules) to make anything concrete happen. But reading between Reeves' lines, it sure seems like an official announcement could simply be a matter of time.

That's quite a journey for a show that Colin Farrell himself once feared could've been cancelled before it ever even got off the ground. While nobody ever sets out to make outright trash, it's hard to believe that even HBO's head honchos anticipated "The Penguin" garnering as much love as it has. Much of that rests on the shoulders of Farrell, of course, but how about Cristin Milioti's Emmy-winning performance as the villainous (and villainess) Sofia? While her return in "The Batman: Part II" doesn't appear to be in the cards due to timing, nothing theoretically precludes her once again reprising her role in a second season.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait quite a bit before that ever becomes a reality. "The Batman" sequel obviously takes precedence and, after quite a bit of delays, is only scheduled to arrive in theaters in 2027. Any subsequent season of "The Penguin" would necessarily have to arrive afterwards, likely with plenty of breathing room in between the two productions. For now, we'll happily settle for this update on season 2.

"The Penguin" is currently streaming on HBO Max.