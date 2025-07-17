Colin Farrell Was Worried HBO Would Cancel The Penguin Because Of One Reason

From the moment Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobb entered the fray in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," it was obvious that this version of the iconic Gotham crime lord is less likely to wield a trick umbrella than he is to channel his inner Tony Soprano as he vanquishes his enemies within organized crime. HBO's darkly excellent "The Penguin" spin-off series takes this ball and runs with it, fleshing out Gotham City's criminal underbelly to the tune of critical acclaim and 24 Emmy nominations, including a Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nod to Farrell himself.

In hindsight, it may seem like "The Penguin" was always destined for success, considering how well Farrell portrays the character in "The Batman." However, nothing is certain in the entertainment business. Like many other projects, "The Penguin" had to take a break from filming during the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike – but more pressingly, Farrell was acutely aware of Warner Bros. perma-shelving the $90 million, Leslie Grace-starring "Batgirl" movie in 2022 due to then-new CEO David Zaslav's changes in company strategy. In an interview with Variety, Farrell noted that this knowledge made him genuinely concerned that "The Penguin" might also never see the light of day: