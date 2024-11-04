How HBO's The Penguin Subverts A Classic TV Trope

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "The Penguin."

If there's any cable network that understands the age-old trope that even the biggest villains oftentimes consider themselves the hero of their own story, it'd be HBO. The so-called Prestige TV era first defined itself with classics such as "The Wire" and "The Sopranos" back in the late '90s and early aughts, both of which featured some of the most unsavory characters in all of fiction who nonetheless didn't see themselves that way. This golden age of television would soon be joined by the likes of "Breaking Bad," "Mad Men," and other rivals that followed in their footsteps by placing complex, three-dimensional, but ultimately very bad people in the role of lead protagonist.

It comes as no surprise that "The Penguin" would take its cues straight from "The Sopranos" in that regard, spinning off from Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and leaving Robert Pattinson's Batman on the sidelines entirely in favor of Colin Farrell's mobster Oswald Cobb. But the series fully comes into its own by refusing to falling into the same trap that has plagued countless movies and shows before it and turning that into its greatest strength.

Make no mistake: showrunner Lauren LeFranc has made it abundantly clear that this isn't a story about putting Oz on a path to "redeem" his soul, reframe him as some "misunderstood" antihero, or otherwise water down his most villainous traits from the movie. Every week further fleshes out and humanizes the motivations behind the larger-than-life gangster, to be sure, but that's where any sympathy viewers might have for the character ends. Instead, episode 7 (titled "Top Hat") takes the most dramatic steps yet to emphasize that the Penguin is — and always has been — the bad guy.