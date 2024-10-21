Is The Penguin Setting Up A Subterranean Clash Between Oz Cobb And Batman?

With Oz now operating out of what seems to be the same underground network as Bruce Wayne/Batman, "The Penguin" could very well be leading towards a surprise clash between the two characters. We know that Robert Pattinson's Batman unequivocally does not show up in "The Penguin," and thus far the show has refrained from tying itself too closely to Matt Reeves' film. But there are two things to point out here.

Firstly, HBO dropped a mid-season trailer for "The Penguin" which opens with shots of a motorcyclist riding through the underground tunnels. It's never revealed who is actually riding the bike, but fans in the comments are speculating that this could, in fact, be Bruce Wayne himself. Others claim it's Victor Aguilar, but the very brief shots of this subterranean ride at the beginning of the trailer do seem oddly cryptic, as it's never explained who we're seeing or why they're underground before the trailer cuts to a shot of an above-ground train station.

Secondly, even if "The Penguin" doesn't feature Bruce Wayne, there's nothing to say Bruce and Oz won't encounter each other in the upcoming "The Batman Part II." If Oz continues to operate out of his underground hideout, this could make for a really interesting clash between the Dark Knight and the Penguin in the film. It might even be a way to carry on the more humorous aspects of Oz established in the first film, where the character became instant meme material with the line, "Take it easy, sweetheart!" Having Oz encounter Pattinson's vigilante out of nowhere in the abandoned tunnels might make for yet another memeable moment, or perhaps Bruce will stumble across Penguin's operation and run tabs on it without the oblivious Oz ever realizing.

Even if none of this comes to fruition, the underground hideout is an interesting inclusion in "The Penguin" for the way in which it draws a parallel between Bruce and Oz. Both are sons of Gotham who evidently feel at home in the dank underbelly of the city, as evidenced by Oz's line in the episode, "This f***ing place. Calling me home." Unfortunately for him, it's this line that really speaks to the character's future: "It's humid down here, it's dark. You know what thrives in a place like this?" Bats, Oz.

New episodes of "The Penguin" premiere Sundays on HBO and Max.