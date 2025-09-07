The Penguin's Selina Kyle Letter Explained By Showrunner
The Bat might have been noticeably absent from "The Penguin," but it was in the final episode of the excellent spin-off series that the cat made herself known. By the end of the series, Penguin's (Colin Farrell) problems had been cleared up, and his only significant threat, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), was left broken in a cell at Arkham Asylum. However, a big reveal arrived in the form of a letter to Sofia from her half-sister, Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, who reached out to assure her that not all her family was gone and that those remaining were actually on her side.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Lauren LeFranc revealed that the crooked characters of Gotham City deserved something to look forward to in the future. "So, by the end — when Oz, quote-unquote, wins and he sentences her to a deeper form of hell than death by bringing her back to Arkham — she's all alone now, and she's lost, and it's heartbreaking," explained LeFranc. "And it felt really important to me to give her a semblance of hope." It's an olive branch that viewers may have already anticipated coming, given that we already knew Selina's familial ties to the Falcone family following the events of Matt Reeves' "The Batman." All that's left to stew on is whether the sisters could return in future "Batman" stories on a united front and what that could mean for the Dark Knight and other characters in Reeves' brutal and unforgiving world.
Cristin Milioti wants to tear it up with Selina Kyle after The Penguin
The Penguin might've broken up the competition to take Gotham for his own, but his actions may have inadvertently created a partnership that he never expected with Sofia and Selina. "That was established in Matt's movie that Selina Kyle is Carmine Falcone's illegitimate daughter, right?" LeFranc highlights. "And we know Sofia is Carmine's daughter as well, and so it's more of a 'maybe you have family here, maybe there's a little bit of hope for you yet' for this show. That is what the intention of that letter is."
For Milioti, it's a possibility she's eager to see brought to life for what she considers a highlight in her career. "I mean, it's my wildest hope that I get to revisit her, because I've loved this role so immensely. It's like, one of my favorite things I've ever gotten to do, and I'm just obsessed with her," she confessed to The Direct. "And I think if [Sofia and Selina Kyle] were united, we would just really tear s**t up."
What that could look like is even something Milioti can't define. "I don't know how to say it... We would just like, burn it down. You know what I mean? In a fun way. I think we'd have a lot of fun." Unfortunately, there has been no mention of either sister appearing in the next Batman tale for now. We can only hope that the sisters return somewhere down the line and give The Penguin a run for his money and maybe even the Caped Crusader, too.