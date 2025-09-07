The Penguin's Selina Kyle Letter Explained By Showrunner

The Penguin might've broken up the competition to take Gotham for his own, but his actions may have inadvertently created a partnership that he never expected with Sofia and Selina. "That was established in Matt's movie that Selina Kyle is Carmine Falcone's illegitimate daughter, right?" LeFranc highlights. "And we know Sofia is Carmine's daughter as well, and so it's more of a 'maybe you have family here, maybe there's a little bit of hope for you yet' for this show. That is what the intention of that letter is."

For Milioti, it's a possibility she's eager to see brought to life for what she considers a highlight in her career. "I mean, it's my wildest hope that I get to revisit her, because I've loved this role so immensely. It's like, one of my favorite things I've ever gotten to do, and I'm just obsessed with her," she confessed to The Direct. "And I think if [Sofia and Selina Kyle] were united, we would just really tear s**t up."

What that could look like is even something Milioti can't define. "I don't know how to say it... We would just like, burn it down. You know what I mean? In a fun way. I think we'd have a lot of fun." Unfortunately, there has been no mention of either sister appearing in the next Batman tale for now. We can only hope that the sisters return somewhere down the line and give The Penguin a run for his money and maybe even the Caped Crusader, too.