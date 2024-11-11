The Penguin Finale Directly Ties Sophia Falcone To An Unseen Batman Movie Character

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the season finale of "The Penguin."

Call it the Sophie's Sophia's Choice hanging overhead the entirety of "The Penguin." The HBO series was given the tall task of spinning off from Matt Reeves' acclaimed blockbuster "The Batman," continuing the story of Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb in the immediate aftermath of the Riddler's devastating flood that changed the face of Gotham City overnight. Not only did showrunner Lauren LeFranc have to retroactively add all sorts of layers to a mobster who felt more like a collection of gimmicks — extremely entertaining gimmicks, don't get me wrong, but gimmicks nonetheless — than an actual character the first time around. But she and her writing team also had to expand the story's world-building, adding even more antagonists for the Penguin to bounce off of at every turn. Enter Sophia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), the heiress of the Falcone crime family and the runaway, scene-stealing highlight of the entire series.

With a villain so immediately popular and making such an instant impression, the question then became whether she might crossover into the movies with "The Batman: Part II" or get killed off, conveniently allowing the sequel to ignore her presence entirely.

"The Penguin" chose a third option, instead: Put Sophia behind bars once again, but not before drawing a surprise connection to another significant character from "The Batman." Given her backstory as the daughter of crime boss Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong, stepping in for original actor John Turturro), viewers had already noted the parallels between this forgotten Falcone child and another – Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle. The series previously explored that connection through a string of mysterious strangulations perpetrated by Carmine. This time, Catwoman is finally name-dropped in Sophia's final scene. Thanks to a letter sent by Selina to her half-sister in jail, "The Penguin" has drawn even tighter connections to the upcoming movie sequel.