Every Main Breaking Bad Character, Ranked
When discussing the G.O.A.T. of television, one of the titles mentioned in most conversations is Vince Gilligan's "Breaking Bad." The series captivates from start to finish over five seasons, knowing exactly when is the right time to exit rather than meander along. Even a master of storytelling like Stephen King thinks "Breaking Bad" was the best TV show of its era, and who can argue with that?
One of the core reasons for the series' success is the intelligent writing of its characters. Blurring the line between antagonists and protagonists, "Breaking Bad" characters act and behave like real people when put in difficult situations. They might do the right thing. They might do the wrong thing. They might infuriate, but they're also capable of change — for better or worse.
As a consequence of this, it can become difficult to rank the characters. The top two picks are easy and should surprise no one, but what about everybody else? This is where character growth comes into play and how much of an impact they had on the overall storyline. Sure, this may be subjective to each viewer, but if justified, you may come to see individuals like Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt) and Skyler White (Anna Gunn) differently than before. Taking this into account, let's rank every main "Breaking Bad" character.
11. Todd Alquist
Jesse Plemons' Todd Alquist plays a shaping role in the events of "Breaking Bad" season 5. If it wasn't for his character's influence, there's no telling what would have become of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Initially, the mild-mannered Todd is hired to assist Walt and Jesse with their operation, but he develops a keen interest in how they cook — something that he learns how to do later on. Yet, Todd shows his true colors when he murders a child in cold blood after the boy observes Todd, Walt, and Jesse's train heist. In that moment, viewers understand that he's a ruthless and remorseless sociopath, who isn't afraid to tie up any loose ends by any means necessary.
Todd takes Jesse's place as Walt's cooking assistant, and it results in a butterfly effect that changes the fates of many characters as he brings his uncle Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) and his neo-Nazi crew into the mix. If you think about it, Todd is what Jesse would become if he didn't have a conscience. He's a glimpse into the future if Jesse didn't get out of the drug business when he did.
As far as new characters go in season 5, Todd remains the most memorable and impactful of the lot. His arrival heralds the final chapter in "Breaking Bad," as he symbolizes a point of no return for someone like Walt. Now imagine what would have happened had he joined the series earlier.
10. Steve Gomez
Narratively, Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) takes center stage as the investigating DEA agent on the Heisenberg case because of his relationship to Walt. However, his partner and friend, Steve Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada), proves to be more important than a lot of fans give him credit for. When Hank suffers a crisis of confidence after his near death at the hands of the Cousins, Gomez steps up — not only in lifting up Hank but also in seeking justice. Even when Hank comes back and Gomez wonders if Hank is too far down the rabbit hole to see the light, he trusts in his partner's intuition and backs him.
Gomez also establishes himself as one of the most genuinely good characters in "Breaking Bad." He's the friend and colleague you want in your corner, since he values his job and does it to the best of his ability. In addition to this, when he and Hank decide to use Jesse as bait to catch Walt, Gomez is the one who worries about Jesse's safety, while Hank sees Jesse as collateral damage if it goes south. This demonstrates a high level of empathy, because he's still concerned about Jesse's wellbeing, regardless of the headaches Jesse has given him and Hank over time.
It's Gomez's unwavering loyalty that gets him killed, though. He backs Hank until the bitter end, refusing to run away or let his partner down. Honestly, find yourself a friend who treats you like Gomez does Hank.
9. Walter White Jr.
Yeah, yeah. The running gag among the "Breaking Bad" fandom is how Walter White Jr. (RJ Mitte) is only in scenes when he wants breakfast, eats breakfast, or goes down to get breakfast. So what? The dude likes his breakfast — it's the most important meal of the day — so leave him alone!
Jokes aside, while Jesse Pinkman was the true heart and soul of "Breaking Bad," Walt Jr. embodies the sense of normality possible in the chaotic lives of Walt and Skyler. Every time he appears on screen, he's a reminder of what they should be focusing on rather than the domestic strife they find themselves stuck in. Sitting down and eating breakfast seems like a mundane ritual to any individual, but it's a comforting routine that should allow every family member time and space to connect with each other. As the show progresses, the disconnect among the Whites grows, especially as Walt alienates himself from his family, and this is apparent in how breakfast means less to them.
Walt Jr. is a regular teenager trying to find his way through the world, but he's shattered by the revelation of his father's secret life, especially since he backed Walt for so long. It hurts him even more when he believes Walt to have killed his uncle. It's a devastating moment, and one that signifies that no breakfast will ever bring the White family back to what it once was.
8. Marie Schrader
Much like Hank Schrader, the first appearance of Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt) leaves a lot to be desired. She comes across as self-absorbed, snooty, and shallow. Yet, our first impression isn't an accurate representation, as Marie transforms as a character throughout "Breaking Bad," demonstrating principles and values that others could learn from.
From her dealing with her own challenges, such as compulsive shoplifting, to being Hank's rock after he's shot and her genuine concern for her sister, Skyler, and the White family, Marie carries a lot on her shoulders. Forget the facade that she presents to the world, because the person inside is one of the strongest characters in the entire series.
She might not say or do the correct thing at times, but her heart remains in the right place and she shows up for people when it matters the most. At the end of "Breaking Bad," you can't help but feel sorry for how everything turned out for her. Not only is she devastated by the loss of Hank, but her relationship with Skyler also becomes complicated due to Walt's actions. It's a mess, really, and Marie never deserved to be sucked into this vortex of drama.
7. Saul Goodman
Aside from the two lead characters in "Breaking Bad," name someone who everyone remembers from their first appearance. It's Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), right? Well, if it isn't, it should be. The slippery lawyer who helps Walt and Jesse to hide and thrive with their crime-related activities turned into an instant fan-favorite on the show. Look, it also helped that he received the absolute best lines that cemented his cunning but hilarious personality, as well as the fact that Odenkirk puts on a career-best performance as the character.
Saul Goodman was only supposed to last four episodes, but the audience loved his weaselly demeanor so much that the role was expanded. Ultimately, this resulted in him receiving his own spin-off show, "Better Call Saul," which explored the character's past as Jimmy McGill and events post-"Breaking Bad."
While Saul remains a hit whenever he's on screen, it's fair to say that "Better Call Saul" gives him better character development than "Breaking Bad," hence his reason for being lower down this ranking than most viewers might have expected. Take nothing away from him, though. He's still sensational, especially in terms of comedic effect. No matter how dire or dramatic the situation looks, whenever Saul appears, he has a special way of diffusing the situation and making the viewer laugh.
6. Gustavo Fring
In terms of television villains, Gustavo "Gus" Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) establishes himself as one of the scariest of all time. He isn't loud, boastful, nor physically imposing. Not at all. If you bumped into Gus in the street, you wouldn't even think twice, because he's that unremarkable. He actually fits in as the owner of Los Pollo Hermanos, because he looks like how you would imagine a polite and professional restaurant manager to be.
Beneath the calm and collected front, though, lies a ruthless and unforgiving killer. Gus didn't come to run the largest drug cartel in the U.S. on stupid luck alone. He's one step ahead of everyone else and knows when it's time to cut ties. For Gus, once you don't serve a purpose, it's time to pick out a coffin for yourself.
When Gus crosses paths with Walt and Jesse, it's clear that this partnership won't be for the long term either. It reaches a boiling point when Walt knows that the only way he and his family will ever be truly safe is if he kills Gus. The problem is that Gus is way too smart to fall for any traps, so Walt needs to think out of the box and approach an old enemy to help out — only then is he able to overcome him. That said, Gus' death might be the coolest in the series, as he stands there, with half his face burnt off, fixes his tie, then drops dead.
5. Mike Ehrmantraut
Jack of all trades is an accurate term for Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks). Cleaner, hitman, enforcer, babysitter — whatever the role, Mike is willing to do it. He doesn't possess an outgoing or bubbly personality, but he's a reliable and laid-back worker who does what's asked of him, effectively and without complaint.
What's remarkable about Mike is that most people would be beside themselves after seeing half the horrors he does, but he doesn't bat an eyelid. He's calm and precise under pressure, making him an asset in any high-pressure situation. He understands the nature of the crime business too, so while he's extremely loyal to Gus Fring, he knows that after Gus is gone, he needs Walt's help, so he switches allegiance — even if Walt is responsible for his boss' death.
While Mike starts off as an auxiliary character in "Breaking Bad," he works his way up to become one of the most important individuals around and fundamental to Walt and Jesse's burgeoning enterprise. In fact, his death at the hands of Walt still stings fans to this day; it's also the "Breaking Bad" moment that finally pushed Bryan Cranston to no longer protect Walter White. Although, in classic Mike fashion, he chastises Walt for trying to apologize after he's shot and asks to die in peace.
4. Hank Schrader
Upon meeting Hank Schrader for the first time, don't be surprised if you think he's a tool. He's loud, rude, and boastful to the point of being annoying. With that being said, Hank is devoted to his family and career in law enforcement. You would want Hank in your corner — not on the opposite side — because he's like a dog with a bone.
As a character, he runs the gamut of emotions throughout "Breaking Bad." His confidence hits an all-time low after he nearly dies, then he questions his own ability as a man and DEA agent before rediscovering who he is and becoming obsessed with finding Heisenberg. The cherry on the cake is when he discovers that the elusive criminal he's been looking for has been right under his nose and is his brother-in-law.
From an audience's perspective, it's remarkable to see how one's attitudes and feelings change toward Hank from the first season to the last. At first, you root against him, hoping that Walt finds a way to avoid capture. By the end, though, you actually stand by Hank, knowing that Walt is too far gone and needs to be brought to justice. Sadly, Hank dies, but he goes out in a defiant manner.
3. Skyler White
The internet will have you believe that Skyler White is Satan due to how she reacts to Walt at times. Spare a thought for her here, though: how would you behave if you thought your partner was about to die from cancer, but they end up starting a drug empire that endangers you and your family's life? Maybe Skyer isn't so irrational now, is she?
Her relationship with Walt turns complex, as both of them do a lot to help and hurt each other throughout "Breaking Bad." Does she make mistakes? Absolutely. Yet, it's difficult to judge her, since it's an unpredictable situation that she finds herself in. Skyler and Walt had their problems before his cancer diagnosis — that much is clear — and maybe they weren't right for each other, but Walt needs to shoulder the blame for his decisions. Same as Skyler when she becomes an active participant in the money laundering scheme.
Interestingly, "Breaking Bad" writers almost killed off Skyler in season 5, but it's a good thing that they didn't. She turns out to be a major catalyst in the trajectory of this story and didn't deserve to be fridged. Love or hate her, it doesn't matter, because she makes you feel something — and that's what's crucial when creating believable characters for television shows.
2. Walter White
As the main character of "Breaking Bad," viewers witness Walter White's journey from an ill man who looks for a way to leave his family better off to a greedy and vengeful drug lord consumed by power and madness. It's a character arc that no one could have predicted when we first saw Walt running around in his tighty whities in the first season.
How did such a mild-mannered family man transform into Scarface? Well, the name of the show is "Breaking Bad," so it isn't like the narrative fails to deliver on its actual title. Yet, Walt's story is a study in morality and corruption. While he claims his intentions are for a noble cause, he loses himself along the way when he gets a taste of power. From there, he continues to push the boundaries, seeing how much more he can have. Much like Icarus, he flew too close to the sun.
In the end, Walt admits the quiet part out loud: he didn't enter the drug business for his family; it was for himself. It made him feel alive and powerful. While he made more money than he could have ever wanted, it cost him everything that truly mattered in the end: his family.
1. Jesse Pinkman
"Breaking Bad" might be Walter White's story, but Jesse Pinkman is the show's heart. Initially, Walt seeks out his former student's help because he wants to get into the drug business. Without knowing, Walt changes Jesse's life in ways he couldn't have ever imagined. Yes, he makes a lot of money and becomes powerful alongside Walt, but he experiences the most horrendous life-changing tragedies, such as the deaths of Jane Margolis (Krysten Ritter) and Tomás Cantillo (Angelo Martinez). Jesse wears his heart on his sleeve, and it's heart-wrenching to see how all these events affect him.
As power corrupts Walt, Jesse becomes the moral compass of "Breaking Bad." There are many times he wants out of the game, begging Walt to take what he has and walk away from the drug business too. Yet, Jesse continues to be dragged back in — out of loyalty to Walt or due to Walt's manipulation.
As a character, Jesse acts as a reminder that power and money mean nothing at the end of the day; who you are as a person and how you treat others matter more than anything else. Jesse makes mistakes, but he owns them and wants to be a better person than he was before. How many other characters in "Breaking Bad" can say the same thing?