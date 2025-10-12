Every Main Breaking Bad Character, Ranked

When discussing the G.O.A.T. of television, one of the titles mentioned in most conversations is Vince Gilligan's "Breaking Bad." The series captivates from start to finish over five seasons, knowing exactly when is the right time to exit rather than meander along. Even a master of storytelling like Stephen King thinks "Breaking Bad" was the best TV show of its era, and who can argue with that?

One of the core reasons for the series' success is the intelligent writing of its characters. Blurring the line between antagonists and protagonists, "Breaking Bad" characters act and behave like real people when put in difficult situations. They might do the right thing. They might do the wrong thing. They might infuriate, but they're also capable of change — for better or worse.

As a consequence of this, it can become difficult to rank the characters. The top two picks are easy and should surprise no one, but what about everybody else? This is where character growth comes into play and how much of an impact they had on the overall storyline. Sure, this may be subjective to each viewer, but if justified, you may come to see individuals like Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt) and Skyler White (Anna Gunn) differently than before. Taking this into account, let's rank every main "Breaking Bad" character.