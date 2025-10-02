How Primitive War Created Its Very Distinctive T-Rex Sound [Exclusive]

When it comes to the term movie magic, few things in that arena rival bringing dinosaurs back from extinction. Steven Spielberg most famously accomplished this in his landmark blockbuster "Jurassic Park" in 1993. In and amongst that movie's many thrilling bits of spectacle, though, the T-rex stands alone as one of the most magical things that Spielberg has ever put to screen. So, making a T-rex stand apart from that particular version of the prehistoric beast in a different movie is no easy task. Nevertheless, director Luke Sparke managed to do just that with "Primitive War."

The movie, which will make its way to VOD in the U.S. on October 3, takes place during the Vietnam War and sees an unfortunate group of soldiers stumble upon a bunch of deadly dinosaurs in the jungle. The dinosaurs in "Primitive War" were designed to be as scientifically accurate as possible, as they weren't human-made re-creations. Indeed, one of the things that sets Sparke's T-rex apart is the very distinctive sound that it makes, particularly when it snaps its jaws.

In the movie, when the T-rex is biting down, a distinctive popping sound can be heard. It's delightfully silly but when I spoke to Sparke in honor of the film's VOD release, he explained that the sound was, at least in part, based on his experience with dangerous animals in Australia. Here's what he had to say about it: