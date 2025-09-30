Every Zack Snyder Comic Book Movie, Ranked

Of the 12 films under Zack Snyder's directing belt, half of them come from comic book worlds that are adored by millions. Some have been by-the-book efforts, whereas others are the consequence of the director taking beloved superheroes and villains and giving them his own specific spin (most likely while in slow motion). The outcome has led to some of the most divisive contributions to the genre and even played a part in one franchise being completely rebooted as a result.

Like them or not, though, Snyder has delivered some daring interpretations of well-known costumed (and in some cases, barely clothed) characters. Doing so has allowed him to bring some of the most revered moments in the medium to life in a way that only he could. It's in thinking about these big-screen endeavours that we've ranked every comic book movie Zack Snyder tried, failed, or succeeded in stupendously pitch-perfect fashion.

Alien refugees, unhinged detectives, and do-or-die heroes with nothing but their swords, a shield, and their abs to keep the enemy at bay have all made appearances in Snyder's comic book movies. Now, after putting them all in a neat little line, here's every one of Zack Snyder's comic book movies in order of awesomeness, starting with the one that he had the least involvement in, no matter what the end credits might say.