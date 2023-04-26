Michael Shannon Only Returned For The Flash Because He Got Zack Snyder's Blessing

Andy Muschietti's "The Flash," coming to theaters on June 16, 2023, promises to be a wild ride. It seems that The Flash (Ezra Miller) can run so fast, he can travel through time ... and between dimensions. "The Flash" will be a multiverse-style movie along the lines of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," with parallel characters from older continuities becoming involved in the action. Not only will the film star two identical versions of the titular character, but it also boasts at least two versions of Batman (both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton appear in the film) and a new version of Supergirl (Sasha Calle). The Flash will also travel back in time to the events of Zack Snyder's 2013 film "Man of Steel," right when the evil General Zod (Michael Shannon) is in the middle of his attack on Earth.

"The Flash" more or less marks the end of the decade-long DC Extended Universe film series that was first pioneered by "Man of Steel," so it's fitting that the franchise should come full circle. It's also clear to see how far the DCEU has come in that decade. "Man of Steel" was a steely, turgid, serious film about a young, struggling Superman (Henry Cavill) learning how difficult heroism is. This is also a series that featured "Aquaman," a movie that featured an octopus that can play the drums; they seem to come from different universes altogether. The Snyderverse, as it has been called, will finally complete its task of completely unraveling.

Actor Michael Shannon also saw the shift, feeling that "The Flash" was incredibly different from "Man of Steel." According to a recent interview with Variety, Shannon was cautious about agreeing to play Zod again, not wanting to step on Snyder's 2013 vision. Luckily, he received Snyder's blessing.