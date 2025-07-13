As arguably the most famous superhero to come from DC Comics, Batman has starred in multimedia adaptations of the character for over 80 years. This includes live-action depictions of the character in everything from movie serials to television shows and, of course, feature films. Given the malleability and variety of portrayals of the character, every Batman is somebody's favorite out there, based on their sensibilities and when they were introduced to the hero. Of course, not all Dark Knights are created equal and some live-action appearances just don't quite stack up with more widely celebrated performances of the Caped Crusader.

With the sheer breadth of voiceover actors who have played Batman in animated projects, radio serials, and video games, this list sticks to live-action appearances of the DC character. As much as Kevin Conroy defined the character for multiple generations over 30 years, he is respectfully not included. This also means live-action cameos and shorter supporting appearances are omitted due to Batman's more minimal presence in these projects. With all that in mind, here is every live-action Batman actor ranked from worst to best.