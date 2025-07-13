Every Live-Action Batman Actor, Ranked
As arguably the most famous superhero to come from DC Comics, Batman has starred in multimedia adaptations of the character for over 80 years. This includes live-action depictions of the character in everything from movie serials to television shows and, of course, feature films. Given the malleability and variety of portrayals of the character, every Batman is somebody's favorite out there, based on their sensibilities and when they were introduced to the hero. Of course, not all Dark Knights are created equal and some live-action appearances just don't quite stack up with more widely celebrated performances of the Caped Crusader.
With the sheer breadth of voiceover actors who have played Batman in animated projects, radio serials, and video games, this list sticks to live-action appearances of the DC character. As much as Kevin Conroy defined the character for multiple generations over 30 years, he is respectfully not included. This also means live-action cameos and shorter supporting appearances are omitted due to Batman's more minimal presence in these projects. With all that in mind, here is every live-action Batman actor ranked from worst to best.
11. Lewis Wilson
The first person to play Batman in live-action was Lewis Wilson, not in a feature film but in a 15-part movie serial that was released in theaters in 1943. Coming out at the height of World War II, the adaptation had Batman and Robin (Douglas Croft) as secret agents working for the American government. Instead of his usual rogues' gallery, the Dark Knight and Boy Wonder are battling Japanese infiltrators in the United States, specifically sadistic mastermind Dr. Daka (J. Carrol Naish). Daka plans to develop a deadly ray gun capable of melting anything it blasts, using his mind-controlled zombie to do his bidding.
Suffice to say, the 1943 Batman serial hasn't aged particularly well, from its laughably outlandish plot to its overtly racist portrayal of the Japanese. Unfortunately, Wilson doesn't do a whole lot to salvage the production, visibly out of shape which is accentuated by his cheap, poorly-fitted costume. The serial was influential on the Batman mythos in its own way, but is definitely a product of its time, right down to its lead casting. The first Batman live-action project nearly derailed the Dark Knight legacy as it began, and Wilson's role in it is unfortunately all too forgettable.
10. Robert Lowery
Six years after producing the first Batman movie serial, Columbia released a follow-up in 1949, aptly titled "Batman and Robin." The Dynamic Duo was completely recast for the second serial, with Robert Lowery playing Batman while Johnny Duncan took on the role of Robin. This 15-part story has the superheroes confront another mad scientist original to the mythos, this time The Wizard (Leonard Penn). Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson endure a set of traps and challenges as they determine their new nemesis' identity and stop him.
"Batman and Robin" feels even more low-budget than its predecessor, something increasingly apparent by its bargain bin production values. This extends to the superhero costumes, which feel even shoddier than the versions from 1943. Robert Lowery only narrowly edges out over Lewis Wilson for his more outwardly serious performance as Batman. That all said, these two actors are both little more footnotes in the history of Batman in live-action, with much greater things to come.
9. Iain Glen
After stunt actors silently played Batman in his usual costume in the first season of "Titans," Scottish actor Iain Glen took on the role for seasons 2 and 3. The oldest live-action actor to play Bruce Wayne at the time, before a small supporting role by Kevin Conroy in the Arrowverse, Glen brought a reserved approach to the character. In the second season, Bruce reconciles with Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) while offering his support to the Titans. The third season has Bruce murder the Joker off-screen to avenge Jason Todd (Curran Walters), taking a sabbatical after crossing the line only to return and continue helping the Titans.
In contrast to other characters on this list, Glen's Batman serves in a much more advisory capacity, more of a tactician and detective than brawler. This depiction has Bruce use his technological know-how more often and we never see Glen himself suit up as Batman in the show. That, coupled with Glen's Bruce keeping to the sidelines for most of his appearances makes his inclusion in "Titans" something of a disappointment. Glen certainly brings gravitas to the material that he's given, but the show's use of Bruce is much too passive overall.
8. George Clooney
Perhaps the hottest take here is that George Clooney's portrayal of Batman, primarily in 1997's "Batman & Robin," is widely underrated. Sure, the movie is a loud, overly produced superhero flick that took the Dark Knight off the big screen for eight years, but most of its shortcomings aren't Clooney's fault. That said, the movie doesn't give him much to work with either, with his Batman as quippy and self-assured as his Bruce Wayne. For the supremely confident Clooney, this type of performance usually works, but it is an odd color to paint Batman with.
What Clooney does bring to his Batman role is his inherent articulate charm that works wonders for his Bruce Wayne, particularly when the character is out in public. There are even rare moments of vulnerability, particularly when Bruce is confronted with the possibility of losing Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Gough) to a terminal illness. What doesn't work is virtually everything else, from Clooney's Batman carrying a credit card and offering the same inane quips as all the other major characters in the movie. Clooney has been blunt in his assessment about his Batman performance, and though harsh, is understandable given the movie around it.
7. David Mazouz
The 2014 Fox series "Gotham" was certainly a bold reinvention of the Batman mythos evident, right from its opening episodes. The show follows police detective Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) after he transfers to Gotham City, investigating the high-profile murders of Thomas and Martha Wayne. As Gordon contends with the rise of increasingly deadly villains around the city, the orphaned Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) steadily transforms into the master crime-fighter he is destined to become. Though stunt actor Mikhail Mudrick briefly plays a costumed adult Batman in the series finale, it's Mazouz that brings the single-minded evolution of Wayne for the bulk of the series.
For fans with more than a passing knowledge of the "Batman" franchise and its common elements, "Gotham" can be a bizarre, frustrating, and inconsistent adaptation. But one consistent source of quality throughout the show's progression is Mazouz's Bruce Wayne, offering a more human story for as outlandish as the series gets. The determination and focus that Mazouz brings to his character believably sets the foundation for Batman, while keeping in mind that Wayne is still a child at this point. Another example of a strong actor needing better material, David Mazouz goes down as yet another underrated live-action Batman actor.
6. Val Kilmer
After Michael Keaton departed from the franchise following 1992's "Batman Returns," Val Kilmer had big shoes to fill when taking on the role for 1995's "Batman Forever." Kilmer's Dark Knight inhabited a more exaggerated and neon-lit Gotham City, serving as the backdrop for his battle against Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) and the Riddler (Jim Carrey). Lending timely assistance is Bruce Wayne's youthful ward and fellow orphan Dick Grayson (Chris O'Donnell), who creates the superhero mantle of Robin. The conflict escalates when the Riddler uses experimental mental projection technology to discover Batman's secret identity.
There are some who could claim that Val Kilmer was the best Batman, and the reasoning behind is relatively sound. Kilmer didn't let himself become beholden to past portrayals of the actor, even as recently as Michael Keaton, approaching Batman as a blank slate to fill out with his performance. There was an introspective quality to Kilmer's Bruce Wayne when he wasn't confronted with hammy, cackling villains breaking the contemplative mood. But, like George Clooney after him, Kilmer just wasn't given the movie he deserved, evident from his opening quip about drive-thru and awkward smiling meme.
5. Ben Affleck
To contrast its youthful Superman still trying to earn the public's trust, the DC Extended Universe featured an older, world-weary Batman, played by Ben Affleck. Introduced in 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," Affleck's Bruce Wayne was a more cynical and brutal figure who initially blamed Superman (Henry Cavill) for devastating Metropolis. Inspired by Superman's heroic sacrifice against Doomsday, the DCEU Batman rediscovered the importance of heroes, forming this universe's Justice League. In doing so, Affleck reprised his role in numerous DCEU movies, ending his tenure with 2023's "The Flash."
If there was ever visible evidence of the uneven evolution of the DCEU, it's in its portrayal of Batman. Affleck brings a vicious intensity to the Dark Knight in "Batman v. Superman," including a particularly memorable warehouse fight against a gang of crooks. By 2017's "Justice League," he's cracking jokes before settling into a more understated and sagely presence in "The Flash." Affleck is clearly trying to make his performance as Batman connect, but it's in the midst of creative turmoil behind-the-scenes with the filmmakers and studio. Ben Affleck knew exactly what went wrong with his "Batman" movies, yet he persevered as best he could in spite of it.
4. Adam West
If there's any one actor that first made Batman stick with audiences beyond the comic book page, it's Adam West. The live-action "Batman" series that began in 1966 was so popular that it spawned a theatrically released movie in the same year while the show ran for over 100 episodes. Matching the tone of the comics shortly before its premiere, the series was brightly colored and designed, and its villains as gleefully over-the-top as possible. This was enhanced by West's Batman and Burt Ward's Robin, who played the scenes straight-faced, no matter how ridiculous the proceedings got.
While the '60s Batman interpretation became ridiculed for years after its conclusion, what a lot of audiences may fail to appreciate now is that it's a lot of fun. While a lot of this comes from the rotating supervillains and their audacious schemes, it's Adam West and Burt Ward's performances that keep the ship steady. A lot of that charm and appeal can be seen distilled in the 1966 "Batman" movie, a comic book camp classic. The Bright Knight to the franchise's long line of brooding loners, Adam West is evocative of a more effervescently fun era for the character.
3. Robert Pattinson
After a more ostensibly grounded depiction and a separate effort making him part of a shared cinematic universe, Batman's more operatic and standalone elements were restored with 2022's "The Batman." Produced, directed, and co-written by filmmaker Matt Reeves, the movie starred Robert Pattinson as a young Bruce Wayne who has only been fighting crime for approximately two years. Pattinson's inaugural turn as the character highlighted the detective side of the character as Batman set out to stop a serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). Along the way, Batman finds a kindred spirit in Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), but refuses to abandon Gotham to its more dangerous and corrupt figures.
Though this element has existed in past portrayals, Pattinson really emphasizes that Batman is a sad weirdo with his performance. The moody demeanor whenever he possesses out of the costume and preference to wallow away listening to Nirvana really captures that tortured soul for the character. In lesser hands, those creative decisions would feel pretentious and self-indulgent, but Pattinson and Reeves make it work and work well. And with so much more room for the character to grow, it'll be interesting to see what Pattinson does with the character next.
2. Christian Bale
After the campy excesses of "Batman & Robin," the Batman cinematic franchise needed to go back to the basics for a fresh start with 2005's "Batman Begins." Helmed by filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the resulting trilogy starred Christian Bale as Batman, arguably the most damaged Bruce Wayne depiction at that point. Amidst the more grounded approach to mythos, Bale brought a laser-sighted focus and fiery intensity that boiled over whenever he put on the costume. Over the course of the Dark Knight trilogy, Bale's Batman progressed from amateur crime-fighter to a veteran hero coming out of retirement for one last adventure.
With a guttural snarl and a Batmobile that more closely resembled a tank, Bale redefined Batman for a new generation. Bale learned from the mistakes of past Bruce Waynes, making the role more nuanced and human than his predecessors. Bale also distinctly played three different personae in the trilogy -– the public Wayne, the private Wayne, and Batman -– giving fully rounded performances for each. A force of nature in the suit and a haunted man out of it, Christian Bale was a Batman for a more discerning audience.
1. Michael Keaton
The bar against which all subsequent Batman live-action actors will be judged is Michael Keaton and has been since 1989. The actor starred in both Tim Burton-directed movies, 1989's "Batman" and 1992's "Batman Returns," as well as playing a supporting role in "The Flash." There was a more subtle shift in how Keaton differentiated playing the Dark Knight and Bruce Wayne, with "Returns" really showcasing how haunted and troubled the character truly was. There was a less-is-more sense of restraint to how Keaton approached Batman, something none of his live-action counterparts have been able to match.
The funny thing is, as successful and iconic as his performance became, Michael Keaton's Batman drew widespread backlash when his casting was announced due to his prior comedic background. The naysayers were quickly silenced when it became clear that Keaton's inaugural 1989 outing was a dark and violent interpretation, eschewing the campiness associated with the character. Bringing his own voice to the productions, Keaton masterminded the "let's get nuts" scene in his first movie, showing just how fast he could break his even-keeled facade. Keaton understood the complexities of playing Batman in a way few have and it's why his portrayal continues to stand the test of time.