Batman's First Live-Action Project Completely Destroyed The Character

When most people think about the Dark Knight's early days in live-action, they think of the Adam West and Burt Ward TV series (and accompanying film) from the 1960s. That's understandable given its cultural impact and lasting legacy, but the West show wasn't the first time that Batman was brought from the comic book page to the screen. In 1943, just four years after the character's comic debut in 1939's "Detective Comics #27," Columbia Pictures produced and released a series of theatrical serials starring Lewis Wilson as the Caped Crusader and Douglas Croft as Robin, with William Austin playing Alfred.

Released in 15 weekly installments, these serials actually contributed what later became key aspects of the franchise, most notably turning the Batcave from a simple tunnel beneath Wayne Manor to a full subterranean hideout. At the same time, though, the '43 adaptation changed a lot from the original comics, turning Batman into an agent of the United States military and a voice of anti-Japanese propaganda during World War II.

Yes, you read that right. Batman doesn't fight the Joker or the Penguin in the 1943 serials. Instead, he faces off against Dr. Daka, an evil mastermind sowing discord in Gotham under direct orders from the Japanese government. Naturally, the character is played by J. Carrol Naish, a non-Japanese actor. These aspects of the series make it difficult to return to, to say the least, and its portrayal of Batman himself struggles to hold up against those from even the early years of the comics. That said, the serials remain a curious case study in American propaganda at the time, as well as one of the first live-action superhero adaptations ever produced.