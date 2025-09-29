Zootopia 2: 5 Things We Learned About Disney's Long-Awaited Sequel

When Walt Disney Animation Studios released "Zootopia" back in 2016, it's unlikely that anyone could have predicted that it would go on to become one of the biggest original films ever made. A sequel seemed inevitable, but it wouldn't be until 2022 that the Disney+ series of shorts, "Zootopia+," would arrive on the streamer. Nearly a decade later, "Zootopia 2" is finally set to hit theaters. Despite the long wait between films, the story picks up not long after the first film's ending, with Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) becoming official partners on the ZPD. Their first big obstacle is to learn how to work with each other in a professional capacity (including a high-speed car chase), but their relationship is tested when a blue pit viper named Gary (Ke Huy Quan) disrupts the fragile balance of Zootopia.

Reptiles were previously left out of the original "Zootopia" film, and the story for the sequel seemingly proves that keeping reptiles out of their animal utopia was by design. The sequel film will once again utilize the stereotypes and tropes associated with animals as allegories for how humans interact with one another. What assumptions do the warm-blooded mammals make about the "cold-blooded" Gary? How did these assumptions come to be? And more importantly, who benefits most by believing that reptiles have no place in their beautiful city? New lands, new characters (the hunky horse Mayor Winndancer, voiced by Patrick Warburton, will certainly be a standout), and new adventures await, but the important message at the center remains the same.

Continuing the franchise's legacy of challenging assumptions through empathy and a sharp sense of humor, here are five things we learned about "Zootopia 2" from the special preview event /Film attended, and the interviews I conducted with the creative team behind the movie.