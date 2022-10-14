How Composer Michael Giacchino Made The Batman Score Personal [Exclusive Interview]

There's a track title on the soundtrack called "Meow and You and Everyone We Know." How'd a Miranda July reference end up in "The Batman" score?

All of those titles are, it's always a contest between me, the music editor, and even my assistant Curtis has been getting in on the game recently as well. Everyone sort of fights for who can come up with the best one for those things. It's just a game we all play and at some point, you have to make the cue sheet and it's got to come down to that.

When we're first watching the film, all of these ideas come up, and it's so funny. And Paul Apelgren, who was the music editor on that, came up with a bunch of them. Curtis had some on there too. But yeah, it's always just fun, it's just a way to distract ourselves when there's so much pressure to get this stuff done. We never forget to have fun as well.

Those things seem to be very divisive. There are some soundtrack lovers who are just like, "I can't believe he does this. He's desecrating the good name of Batman by doing this." And you're just like, I don't know about that. I mean, I get it, even on "Star Wars," it was different. For "Rogue One," I knew let's do a legit track list but include on the inside of the cover our own alternate track titles. So if anyone's a fan of those things, they can just change their things on iTunes or whatever they want to do. Change the titles for them.

Did Nirvana's "Something in the Way" help set a tone for you?

This is really embarrassing, but I did not know that song. I did not know that song at all. I feel like an old man saying that I did not know. Of course, now I know it. At the time when I was writing, I had no idea. I didn't know. It was eternal luck that those two were able to, in some way with a little tweaking, live together for the trailers the way they did them. It worked out really nicely.

It wasn't something that was planned ahead of time, it was just sort of, I wrote that theme after talking with [director Matt Reeves] for so long about the script and talking about the characters and all of that. The theme was written, I don't know, two years before the movie was even finished. Matt had that theme before they officially cast Robert Pattinson. I mean, that was crazy to have it that early. It's rare that happens. It all worked out. It was just serendipity. The main Batman theme that is just that dun dun dun, in certain ways they kind of just live together so nicely.