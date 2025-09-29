James Gunn Almost Made One Peacemaker Season 2 Character Shave Their Head

The following article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 6.

The actors who work with James Gunn, the writer/director/producer/co-CEO of DC Studios behind hits like "The Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Superman," seem to really like working with him because they keep coming back, with a pretty impressive rotation of "Gunn regulars" who appear in repeat projects. One of those actors is Gunn's real-life wife Jennifer Holland, who has appeared in "Brightburn," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and the HBO Max series "Peacemaker," where she plays rough-and-tumble special forces agent Emilia Harcourt. In season 2 of the series, we see just how badass and broken Harcourt really is when she goes into bars looking for fights just to feel alive, but in a scrapped version of the season, things apparently got even rougher for her — and it would have required Holland to shave her head.

On the episode of the official "Peacemaker" podcast discussing the season 2 episode "Ignorance is Chris," Gunn and Holland revealed that originally Gunn had planned on a storyline that had Harcourt infiltrating the White Dragon's (Robert Patrick) neo-Nazi group by going undercover as a skinhead. That sounds absolutely bonkers and could have easily involved just as many bar fights, but he ended up throwing it out in favor of a storyline about Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) wanting to run away to an alternate universe where everything seems better. It still ended up involving Nazis, just in a very different way.